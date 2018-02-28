.

Research Evaluation, Analysis, and Design Manager

Exempt, Regular, 100%-Time, Pay Grade 2.4

Center for Innovation in Learning and Student Success

Location: Largo, MD

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an Research Evaluation, Analysis, and Design, Manager in the Center for Innovation in Learning and Student Success (CILSS). Reporting to the Director of Evaluation and Research Design, the Manager will use quantitative research and analysis skills to contribute to the continuous improvement of all aspects of academic affairs within UMUC by a) designing and overseeing valid research studies in an online educational setting , b) incorporating cutting edge research skills and innovative approaches to assessing them, c) contributing to the development and evaluation of innovative pilots in a team-based atmosphere, collaborating with the Office of Analytics, Institutional Research and other academic departments to increase the number of high quality valid research studies produced by UMUC, d) supporting the authoring of research studies.

The Center for Innovation in Learning and Student Success (CILSS) functions as a laboratory for collaboration and continuous improvements to the university's curriculum, learning models, and student support. CILSS leads UMUC's search for next generation innovation in online learning, especially regarding adult-learning and student success.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Assist in the conceptualization, proposal and direction of evaluation for innovation pilots and/or assisting in collaborative multi-unit pilots.

Collaborate with a variety of internal stakeholders to design research plans for interventions aimed at promoting student success, analyze resulting data and present results in an intelligible way.

Carry out analysis of historical data to assist in projects related to student success. Be proactive in collaborating with stakeholders in order to leverage data driven insights that can promote student success and learning. This requires determining the appropriate statistical tests and conducting descriptive, inferential statistical analysis/evaluation of student learning outcomes and can involve providing statistical support for the assessment of student learning outcomes at the course, program, and school level.

Ability to work on deadlines and quickly produce analysis and other deliverables when needed.

Provide monitoring support and take ownership of periodic evaluation of ongoing projects overseen by CILSS.

Support pilots by providing rigorous frameworks built from educational theories, neuroscience, and cognitive science. Pilots can focus on the use of innovative technology, pedagogy, retention, student success, etc.

Create a culture of rigorous evaluation and data driven improvement with all stakeholders.

Collaborate with external organizations to ensure high quality research is carried out and interpret research findings related to UMUC in a critical and knowledgeable manner.

Document and disseminate the results of research and/or development projects through publication and presentation. Publication includes peer-review journals, peer-review conference proceedings, books and book chapters, and other print media.

For each pilot, proactively seek to tie the research and evaluation framework to adult learning, using scientific principles to support: a) learning innovation, b) technology tools to improve the efficiency or quality of the learning experience, c) evidence based non-cognitive improvements for the comprehensive learning experience.

Represent the unit at internal and external meetings.

Stay abreast of current academic literature on evaluation and assessment.

Other job-related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning with two (2) years of professional work experience is required. ABD or PhD/EdD in Educational Psychology, Adult Learning, Education Theory or another quantitative Social Science discipline is preferred.

Demonstrated experience performing quantitative analysis, preferably related to evaluation of educational interventions. Experience with conducting statistical analyses and experience working with large data sets, cleaning data and preparing datasets for analysis are required.

A strong background in research design - especially experimental design - evidenced by a portfolio of research studies done independently, for departments or with lead researchers.

Strong quantitative skills, including regression analysis, maximum likelihood estimation and multilevel modeling, and how to deal with missing data. Experience with qualitative and mixed method research methods, or methods such as factor analysis, item analysis and survey weighting also desirable.

Experience designing and analyzing surveys, as well as knowledge of recent research related to questionnaire design, non-response and experimental design.

At least two years of demonstrated experience in a higher education setting.

Two years or more of collaborative work that shows evidence of working on multiple projects simultaneously.

Two years or more of independent substantive research creating pilots and measuring impact including work within graduate school or post-doctorate settings.

Evidence of work within the educational or corporate learning environment where online technology is used is desirable.

Ability to work with stakeholders throughout the university as an independent minded evaluator and think creatively in order to create research plans for a wide variety of projects.

Demonstrated record of published or publication quality research. Experience writing reports and communicating results to non-specialists.

Knowledge of Institutional Review Board procedures and current best practice for research involving human subjects.

Knowledge of statistics packages such as R, SPSS, STATA. Willingness to learn R, if not used previously.

The ideal candidate will have strong written and oral communication skills with demonstrated experience presenting analysis to a variety of audiences.

An ability to work independently on short deadlines, collaborate with a team, and a willingness to develop and learn new skills.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

