.

Team Associate II

Office of Strategic Enrollment Management

Non-Exempt, Contingent II, Full Time, Grade 9

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Full-Time Team Associate in the Office of Strategic Enrollment Management. This position will report to the Assistant Director at the Universities at Shady Grove location. The Team Associate at Shady Grove will be responsible for closely collaborating with the Assistant Director at Shady Grove by assisting in a full range of student services for the purpose of creating a world-class student service experience and environment for the University of Maryland University College. In addition to fulfilling general office management and clerical duties, responsibilities of the Team Associate include helping students with basic advising needs, and supporting the staff, faculty, and external clients. The Team Associate will provide timely, accurate, and complete information to all visitors, and will respond to inquiries from external customers as well. Evening and weekend hours will be required, and some travel to regional sites for training or office coverage may be needed.

* Hours will be M-Th (10:30am - 7:00pm) and Fri (8:30am-5:00pm) *

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Provide student support services at Shady Grove, handling high volume of student concerns, and basic advising needs for the University of Maryland University College.

Promptly greet visitors at Shady Grove and ensure the center is welcoming, professional, and in line with the vision to deliver world-class service to its students.

Promptly respond to inquiries (internal and external), and provide support as requested.

Perform general clerical and office management duties.

Assist with data entry, testing center coverage, and provide project assistance to the Assistant Director.

Perform other job-related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school diploma and four (4) years of clerical work experience in a customer service environment.

Strong customer service, communication and interpersonal skills; proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, and excellent phone voice, in terms of tone and clarity is required.

Experience working independently and possess the ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks while displaying a self-motivated, organized and upbeat personality with a desire to encourage others to succeed.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Pursuing a degree, and experience using a CRM system.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.