Lead Accountant - Accountant II

Office of Student Accounts

Regular, Exempt, Full Time, Pay Grade 1.3

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an entry level Lead Accountant within the Third Party Billing unit in the Office of Student Accounts (OSA). Reporting to the Manager Third Party Army/Air Force, the Lead Accountant is responsible for the supervision of all Third Party payment processes via EFT, checks, and credit cards; while making sure that proper Accounting Standards are adhered to. The Lead Accountant will distribute work, create standard processes and perform complex accounting/analytical work which requires high degree of technical skills, judgment and knowledge of both PeopleSoft and Third Party receivable in general. The responsibilities include: preparing reports, posting account debit/credits, handling customer service complaints, serving as the liaison with the Accountants in the Finance Office and acting as back-up for the Third Party staff and other supervisors.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Responsible for the management and oversight of the process of posting and reconciliation of all payments received in the Third Party unit. Manages and coordinates the resolution of all payment related discrepancies and issues in a timely fashion related to Third Party payment processing.

Administers and maintains assigned third party payer accounts to verify accuracy of transactions and uniform application of policies, procedures, and acceptable standards.

Receives, analyzes, adjusts, and prepares various internal/external financial ledgers, schedules, exhibits and summaries along with any assigned databases utilized for financial reporting.

Ensures that transactions are in accordance with applicable authority, policies, procedures, and are recorded consistent with acceptable accounting standards.

Reviews and processes routine financial documents such as invoices, vouchers, receipts, and reports, ensuring accuracy of mathematical computations and completeness.

Maintains manual and automated record keeping systems by tracking, verifying and updating records, files and reports. Inputs, monitors, and corrects data in automated systems; generates reports.

Perform complex clerical activities essential to Third Party accounting such as ensuring proper posting of tuition assistance for military, private, and USM agencies, billing, invoicing, collections of all related third party accounts receivables, refunding payments as necessary and filing tuition assistance forms and invoices.

Process and reconcile third party transactions within one business day while ensuring that processes are in accordance with UMUC, State and Federal policies and procedures and are recorded and consistent with acceptable accounting standards while adhering to departmental standards for quality assurance .

Provides general research and overview of various procedures and programs for billing, receipt, and collection.

Provide world-class customer service via the telephone, emails and ticketing system to students, agencies, and internal staff; responding to all internal and external inquiries within 1 business day; and troubleshooting issues accurately and appropriately.

Other job related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning in Accounting, Finance, or Business Administration, and two (2) years of related experience.

Knowledge of best practices, principles, theories, techniques, and methodology in the field as well as all relevant federal, state, and local rules, regulations, and programs/policies for meeting compliance.

Ability to participate in the development of policies and procedures for the unit, to clearly communicate results of work both orally and in writing to clients and management, to cooperate and work with others in order to strengthen and cultivate relationships.

Ability to carry out multiple assignments and plan accordingly in order to meet scheduled deadlines, to effectively implement analytical and organizational skills in order to carry out and follow through with complex assignments for which no clear precedents exist. In addition, the skill of acting as a liaison with key external agencies, campuses, or other high level contacts and of Microsoft Office software and PeopleSoft financial system for advanced analysis and useful reporting.

Two (2) years of planning and managing moderate to complex projects; and logically organizing and presenting data.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

