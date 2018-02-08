.

This is a full-time role on the Allegis Global Solutions Talent Acquisition team, who supports UMUC's hiring initiatives.

The key focus for a Recruiter is to lead the successful execution of high-volume open vacancies with relevant Hiring Managers. Recruiters function as the main point of contact for Hiring Managers. Reporting into the Recruitment Relationship Manager, you will drive best practices across the recruitment lifecycle and be an ambassador for the Allegis Global Solutions brand.



Your duties may include, but are not limited to:

Assume recruitment activities with a focus on direct sourcing.

Partner with the Talent Sourcing team to pipeline in accordance with volume candidate requirements.

Realize and implement the contractual recruitment delivery process.

Ensure that the account's KPIs/SLAs are met.

Build strong and positive relationships with hiring managers and key stakeholders.

Have a strong comprehension of the client's business, including structure and nature and challenges of the business.

Oversee communications regarding market intelligence.

Be a Talent Advisor to hiring managers.

Identify and escalate risk and compliance queries.

Manage requisitions by accurately documenting all recruitment data per recruitment legislations and agreed upon client processes.

Monitor and analyze recruitment activity of designated business area.

Coach and prepare candidates for interviews and provide them with professional guidance and timely feedback.

Manage all candidate related information, relationships, and interaction.



Requirements

Bachelor's degree required.

At least 2 years of relevant experience in high-volume, end-to-end recruitment within the staffing industry or Corporate HR preferred.

Experience with a global organization desired.

Prior experience conducting behavioral based interviews.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Efficient computer skills and software knowledge, prior experience in using an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) highly desirable.

Proven ability to work in a fast paced environment, to multi-task and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to write and present client oriented communications.

