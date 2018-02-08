.

Director, CRM and Salesforce Enterprise Strategy

Office of Enrollment Management

Exempt, Regular, Full-Time, Pay Grade 4.2

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Director of CRM and Salesforce Enterprise Strategy. This individual will report to the Vice President Strategy and Innovation and is responsible for development, execution, and continuous refinement of multi-channel student relations, and the development of CRM roadmaps and strategies. The Director focuses on the tools and architecture that support student retention, and execution of UMUCs growth and service objectives. The Director prepares and guides the Salesforce and CRM roadmap and introduces new capabilities for the purpose of meeting emerging business needs and market trends. In this capacity, the Director shares new and emerging CRM best practices across the industry in order to give UMUC a competitive edge over in student acquisition and retention. The Director must have top quality analytical skills. With the ability to gather and analyze data to gain an understanding of students' and UMUC needs to continuously improve the existing strategy.

The position of Director, CRM and Salesforce Enterprise Strategy, demands extensive cross-functional collaboration, good communication skills, excellent project managerial skills, creative skills, and a process-focused aptitude that will enable her/him to effectively execute multiple responsibilities and deliverables.

In this capacity, the Director oversees and coordinates the implementation of Salesforce development, CRM Service, Sales and Campaign management tools, and oversees the frontend and CRM integration with the internal IT department and third-party providers. The Director also leads the design and development of the Salesforce CRM platform, structures, and architecture in order to guarantee that student relations are carried out seamlessly across UMUC.

The ideal candidate will be capable of building mutually beneficial relationships with a variety of internal and external stakeholders, and have a minimum of five(5) years of Salesforce configuration and development experience.

Occasional travel between local UMUC locations may be required.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Develop and manage an iterative CRM roadmap and strategy capable of supporting the UMUC business community. Continue to drive completion of existing roadmap initiatives while identifying new initiatives.

• Planning and delivering CRM strategies across the UMUC that improve student acquisition, retention, and alumni engagement.

• Adopting a CRM platform structure and architecture and ensuring it works seamlessly across the organization and captures all required information at key points in the student life cycle.

• Lead user groups and conduct market and competitive research to identify new product and feature opportunities that can drive usage and return on investment;

• Support Student Journey Mapping analyzing touch points with the organization and maximizing opportunities.

• Working closely with all departments to ensure the CRM works effectively for all aspects of UMUC.

• Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and collaborate with the business functions to identify improvement opportunities.

• Lead a team to deliver the CRM solution that supports the university's business processes and strategic growth initiatives.

• Partner with the business and technology departments to develop and maintain a product roadmap of internal systems and tools with an initial focus on building out CRM capabilities and products.

• Oversee the governance body for enhancement requests (ERs). Prioritize work per business needs.

• Becomes the subject matter expert for the products and features utilized by the business unit and act as a product advocate to build internal awareness and adoption of the CRM strategy across the organization;

• Build the department's capabilities of to support enterprise initiatives. Deliver excellent customer service that enables UMUCs institutional partners.

• Uses continuous improvement to optimize the CRM strategy and solution to promote efficiency and automation.

• Extensive experience developing Salesforce applications and leading Salesforce teams

• Perform other job related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning.

Minimum of 10 years of relevant work experience and experience in project and program management.

The ability to create a CRM strategy and roadmap. Innovate product design, and execute vision to reality.

Enable our students and customer's goals and vision.

Lead a team capable of delivering a high quality product across diverse UMUC needs with conscientious attention to schedules.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning in a business or technology related discipline; Big 5 consulting experience.

Knowledge of Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing Cloud products.

Takes initiative in directly reaching out to students and internal partners in an effort to gather feedback that ensures our CRM systems and strategy are effective and of high quality and standards.

Excellent communication skills and able to be fluent with team members, employees, and customers.

Must have demonstrated abilities to meet tight deadlines and outstanding time management skills.

Must have top quality analytical skills with the ability to gather and analyze data to gain an understanding of students and UMUC needs to continuously improve the existing strategy.

A minimum of five years of “hands-on” Salesforce configuration and development experience.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.