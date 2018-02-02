.

Senior Strategic Advancement Analyst

Office of Institutional Advancement

Exempt, Regular, 100% Full Time, Pay Grade 2.2

University of Maryland University College seeks a Senior Strategic Advancement Analyst. Reporting to the Vice President, Institutional Advancement, this development leader will analyze fundraising activities and recommend strategies. This position will ensure that IA's operating budgets correspond with strategic success as well as strive to increase efficiency and effectiveness of IA's efforts to meet and surpass revenue, participation and alumni engagement goals. This position will review all analyses of Advancement fundraising and alumni programming activities and partner with program directors to review and implement strategies. As a member of the Advancement Leadership Team, this position will work closely with other department leaders in helping to ensure goals are met.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Leads the analytic needs of the IA department by working closely with Advancement Services and HelioCampus by analyzing and reporting on fundraising efforts and alumni engagement

Leads the effort to ensure budget allocation is tied directly to strategy and success. Reviews consistently the three IA operating budgets and the IA Foundation operating budgets to ensure resources are being allocated effectively to programs based on strategy, outcomes and data analytics.

Partners with the Advancement Services to create and generate weekly, monthly, quarterly, and year-end reports as well as ad-hoc reports to inform operational and workforce optimization decisions by IA program managers and senior leadership

Work in close collaboration with the program directors to develop and define data needs

Collaborate with internal departments, such as, HelioCampus and Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) to gather and validate data and formulate recommendations for operational activities

Provide data-driven recommendations to build business cases to improve processes and recommend initiatives for workforce optimization and operational efficiencies

Conduct thorough analysis into specific data categories and operational processes to uncover trends and identify areas of opportunity

Analyze current and past IA fundraising and engagement performance and trends to determine present and future performance.

Work closely with Advancement Services to develop queries and ad hoc reports to support summary analysis

Stay abreast of and report on data and fundraising trends in higher education

Other job related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelors degree from an accredited institution of higher learning.

Five to seven years of applicable experience.

A proven track record of progressive operations analysis experience, as well as knowledge of CRM systems, preferably including Salesforce.

Understanding and experience using Excel, as well as the entire Microsoft Office suite.

Must possess strong analytical skills and be detail oriented.

Proven excellent analytical and strategic development skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Masters degree preferred.

Experience and knowledge in advancement in higher education specifically all aspects of fundraising and alumni programming preferred.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

