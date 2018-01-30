.

Assistant Director of Financial Aid Student Services and Outreach

Office of Financial Aid

Exempt, Regular, Full-Time, Pay Grade 2.1

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an Assistant Director, Financial Aid Student Services and Outreach in the Office of Financial Aid. The Assistant Director will assist in the day-to-day operation of members of the student services and outreach staff within the Financial Aid Office. Responsibilities include ensuring quality customer service and delivery of student aid to prospective and current students and assuring compliance with federal, state and institutional guidelines.

Must be able to meet and maintain access requirements for secure federal and/or state websites, such as the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS). Individuals cannot currently be in default on a student loan.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Supervises student awarding and processing including the verification of student information and the determination of student eligibility, resolution of c-codes and conflicting information.

Works closely with the Associate Director of Financial Aid Student Services and Outreach to create a professionally run office with appropriate internal audits, closely coordinated communication and excellent customer service.

Advises and counsels students, parents and colleagues regarding federal, state and institutional financial assistance programs.

Reassess aid packages based on SAP appeals, professional judgment and c-code resolution.

Supervises approximately 7 employees including training, planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Works closely with other campus offices and outside constituencies to resolve discrepancies to assist students.

Performs other job-related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning and three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in a financial aid office at an adviser level or above.

Working knowledge of Title IV regulations and programs.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Strong technological skills including knowledge of integrated financial aid systems and a commitment to student service.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master's degree preferred.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.