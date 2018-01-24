.

Financial Aid Compliance Analyst (R2T4)

Office of Financial Aid

Exempt, Regular, Full-Time, Pay Grade 1.2

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Financial Aid Compliance Analyst in the Office of Financial Aid. The Financial Aid Compliance Analyst reports to the Assistant Director of Quality Assurance and will be responsible for monitoring the Return of Title IV funds (R2T4) unit to ensure established accuracy levels are maintained. The expectations of the position include creating and reviewing weekly quality assurance reports for the R2T4 unit with a final quality assessment report sent to the Assistant Director of Quality Assurance on a weekly basis. The Financial Aid Compliance Analyst will attend R2T4 team meetings, and remain current on federal regulations related to the R2T4 process.

Must be able to meet and maintain access requirements for secure federal and/or state websites, such as the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS).

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Manage quality assessment reports for Return of Title IV funds. Identify the subset of the unit data that will be reviewed for quality assurance, complete all data reviews, aggregate the data into reports that show the results in a clear and concise format, and send weekly feedback to identify trends and training opportunities for the R2T4 unit.

Stay abreast of changes to applicable business practices as related to Return of Title IV funds in the Financial Aid Office. Serve as reliable source for information about Return of Title IV funds.

Maintain current knowledge of federal Title IV regulations, state rules and institutional policies for financial aid to include but not limited to awarding, enrollment changes, disbursements, and R2T4 and interpret to ensure accuracy in weekly quality assurance reports.

Maintain knowledge of internal office processes that often crossover into R2T4 reviews, including but not limited to: Federal refund hold reviews, Pell Grant recalculations, Academic appeals, overawards, annual/aggregate aid limits and transfer monitoring

Provide ongoing feedback on the quality assurance process and offer insight for adjustments to the process as business practices and federal regulations evolve.

Quality Assurance unit special projects.

Other job related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning and four (4) years of professional experience in higher education, banking/collections, business or customer service with a minimum of 2 of those years in a higher education financial aid environment.

Knowledge of federal Title IV regulations.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task, work effectively with internal contacts, and prioritize deadlines.

Excellent attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to self-direct, and assess quality assurance accurately and effectively.

Capable of handling confidential information with discretion.

Strong organizational management and problem solving skills.

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Demonstrated experience with computerized office systems including but not limited to; Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Experience with Return of Title IV funds for programs offered in modules.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of federal regulations as they pertain to the Return of Title IV funds program, specifically experience with Return of Title IV funds for programs offered in modules.

Functional experience with PeopleSoft.

Experience working with Salesforce.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.