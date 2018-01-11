.

Program Management Specialist

Office of Institutional Advancement

Non-Exempt, Regular, 100% Full-Time, Pay Grade 010



University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Management Specialist for Employer Services in the Office of Institutional Advancement. Reporting to the Director, Employer Services, and the Program Management Specialist will provide administrative support for outreach and concierge recruitment services for employers through the Employer Services team. Under general supervision, performs a variety of routine professional and analytical assignments involving the practical application of management principles and techniques to routine operational activities.



SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:



• Identify an average of 25 leads per week for employers; conduct outreach to these leads each week to drive employers to post positions on CareerQuest in collaboration with Director of Employer Services.

• Follow up quarterly with employers and candidates participating in concierge services, via surveys and individual outreach to collect recruitment outcomes and feedback to incorporate into future candidate preparation and identification for concierge services.

• Provide administrative support for concierge recruitment services to an average of 40 employers annually which consists of UMUC student and alumni resumes aligned with employer hiring parameters for the purpose of connecting candidates from the UMUC student and alumni body to job opportunities.

• Support the day-to-day administrative operations of UMUC career portal, CareerQuest, including posting, reviewing and approving job listings and contacts on a daily basis.

• Maintain talent tracking system that will support connecting students and alumni to open positions and meet employer needs, including monitoring resumes from resume review tools and adding them to CareerQuest.

• Support preparation and event day logistics of virtual and onsite employer recruiting events.

• Outreach via phone or meeting software to employers not participating in concierge services on a quarterly basis to assess and reassess needs and successes.

• Document employer calls, emails and meetings in CRM database as well as tracking spreadsheet.

• Assess and communicate employer-hiring needs from concierge services to internal staff to support continuous new candidate pipeline in the talent tracking system.

• Develop and maintain current knowledge of UMUC's academic programs, student and alumni demographic, and be able to articulate general elements to employers.

• 10-15 evening/weekend recruiting events and Institutional Advancement events on an annual basis where attendance is required.

• Driver's license and reliable transportation required.



REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:



• High school diploma and 6 years' experience in Human Resources, recruiting, sales, customer service, or prior higher education career center/services experience preferred.

• Comfort with high volume of cold calling and outreach required.

• Demonstrated attention to detail, follow through, cultural sensitivity, ability to network in person, people skills, and problem solving.

• Experience with Salesforce or other CRM desirable.



POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.