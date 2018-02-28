Advertising Coordinator
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269677
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Ready to join a fast-paced work environment that demands an individual with savvy organizational skills and a passion for advertising? As Advertising Coordinator, you'll share in the responsibility of performing duties central to how our expert advertising department conducts business each day (such as managing extensive advertising campaigns and processing critical ad materials). You'll also play a key role in keeping our high-profile clients satisfied with expert customer service (including identifying potential sales opportunities and educating clients on media products and services). It's a position in which you'll work side by side with The Washington Post's advertisers, sales representatives and account managers to strengthen and enhance our reputation as a powerful resource for local and national advertisers.
Responsibilities include:
- Perform duties including entering ad orders, managing ad campaigns, processing materials, answering gate calls, setting up accounts and responding to billing inquiries
- Educate customers on media products and services, identify potential sales opportunities and refer leads to account managers
- Problem solve ad production issues and/or publication errors
- Create, maintain and distribute sales and service productivity reports
- Maintain constant communication with sales reps and managers on account statuses
- Participate in user acceptance testing
- Assess team operations and recommend opportunities for process improvement
- Assist in orienting new team members
Requirements include:
- Strong skills in communication, customer service, organization and analysis
- Ability to work well with others and to multitask in a deadline-driven environment
- Ability to define problems, collect data, draw conclusions and present findings to clients
- Ability to assume accountability for completing assignments accurately and in a timely manner