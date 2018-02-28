Ready to join a fast-paced work environment that demands an individual with savvy organizational skills and a passion for advertising? As Advertising Coordinator, you'll share in the responsibility of performing duties central to how our expert advertising department conducts business each day (such as managing extensive advertising campaigns and processing critical ad materials). You'll also play a key role in keeping our high-profile clients satisfied with expert customer service (including identifying potential sales opportunities and educating clients on media products and services). It's a position in which you'll work side by side with The Washington Post's advertisers, sales representatives and account managers to strengthen and enhance our reputation as a powerful resource for local and national advertisers.

Responsibilities include:

Perform duties including entering ad orders, managing ad campaigns, processing materials, answering gate calls, setting up accounts and responding to billing inquiries

Educate customers on media products and services, identify potential sales opportunities and refer leads to account managers

Problem solve ad production issues and/or publication errors

Create, maintain and distribute sales and service productivity reports

Maintain constant communication with sales reps and managers on account statuses

Participate in user acceptance testing

Assess team operations and recommend opportunities for process improvement

Assist in orienting new team members

Requirements include: