Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers to fill this role and continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

As a leader, you will manage, motivate and coach the Systems Engineering (SE) group at IGC. This position is responsible for managing as well as contributing to SE group work flows, functional deliverables, and personnel development to provide ground network and space systems engineering and analyses, in support of customer service delivery, sales, business development, and solutions development activities. You will develop and/or provide guidance from initial architectural and network design concept through to the operational service deployment, and contribute to as well as manage the pre-sales support, analysis, and proposal process in between. This role will work cross-functionally to develop engineering philosophies, design methodologies and functional policy in order to build and deploy innovative system architecture solutions for complex customer business needs. In collaboration with the Director, Engineering and VP, Engineering and Service Delivery, you will provide the vision, knowledge, and expertise necessary to align technical objectives of the department and drive the development of revenue generating services to maintain IGC's competitive positioning. As an ambassador of IGC, this position will serve as a liaison across all levels of the company and be able to clearly articulate the Intelsat position to both internal and external audiences.

Manage a highly skilled Systems Engineering team to execute engineering work at the Top Secret level or above.

Develop and implement end-to-end technical solutions for customer requirements, including: design of ground network infrastructure, network equipment design, RFT subsystems infrastructure, Cisco/Juniper routing strategies, satellite link parameter configuration, and architecture design documentation.

Manage an off-site test and integration facility to enable development, integration, configuration, training, tests, and demonstrations of new satellite communications capabilities for IGC customers and vendors.

Support IGC's corporate intranet infrastructure, including both LAN and WAN components consisting of Cisco devices.

Program and troubleshoot satellite modems, VSAT terminals, Cisco/Juniper routers, firewalls, LAN switches, and VoIP gateways.

Develop and integrate various satellite communications subsystems, specifying the RF, baseband, and ground network equipment.

Configure, test, deploy, and monitor iDirect, Newtec, Hughes, and ViperSat services.

Develop and implement monitoring functionality and control systems for all ground networks.

Provide analyses and solutions for customer network problems based on up-to-date expertise in satellite communication networks, computer hardware, and software applications.

Prepare technical responses, network diagrams, and equipment costs in support of service quotations.

Develop and ensure the scope of Statements of Work (SOW) are accurate, the timelines can be achieved, the budgets are accurate, all project phases are properly documented, any support documents are complete, and team resources can be allocated for the greatest work efficiency.

Provide implementation support to government customers by monitoring the integration, installation, and testing of equipment as contracted by customers and providing resolution guidance for any technical issues.

Assist customer installation of equipment at Intelsat teleports and facilitate proper integration with teleport subsystems.

Collaborate with internal and external groups to provide expert technical support to the IGC Secure Operations Center (ISOC) and Program Management to resolve service delivery issues or outages. Escalate issues to IGC management, as appropriate.

Provide leadership, coaching, and management to direct reports, ensuring that each employee receives the professional development required to allow them to succeed in either the management track or as an individual contributor.

Important Responsibilities

Be an ambassador and represent the best interest of IGC, at all times.

Cultivate collaborative communications and relationships between IGC and Intelsat functional groups at HQ and Ellenwood.

Monitor compliance with current operating standards, to best assess team effectiveness and process alignment.

Develop and incorporate best practice procedures from a multiple department perspective.

Collaborate to review and optimize SE team roles and responsibilities, in order to foster enhanced teamwork on all projects.

Provide expert knowledge and support to the IGC Operations, Sales, Marketing, Business Development, and Solutions Development groups.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Must have a Bachelor's Degree or higher in Electrical Engineering or a similar discipline.

A minimum of ten years of relevant experience (or an equivalent amount of education and work experience).

Knowledge of the key technical aspects of satellite services including: transmission analysis, communications payloads of the current and future fleet of Intelsat satellites, transmission impairments and mitigation strategies, earth station testing, digital modulation techniques, the DISN data network, VSAT network design and implementation, satellite TTC&M facilities, and the software systems used to support these areas.

Good knowledge of computer and satellite/WAN network hardware, including modems (VIASAT/EBEM, Comtech/Vipersat, Newtec, Hughes, iDirect), routers, switches, fire walls, VPN concentrators and IP addressing.

Prior knowledge or work experience is highly desired in the maintenance, troubleshooting, repair or installation of commercial or military satellite earth station or VSAT terminals and related equipment

Prior knowledge or work experience is desired in the installation and operation of commercial or military satellite communication systems in aircraft.

Must have excellent organizational and database skills, with the ability to coordinate between multiple systems.

Must have excellent customer focus and be able to establish rapport and good relationships.

Ability to meet with the customer face-to-face on short notice in support of war efforts and “surge" requirements.

Ability to analyze complex situations and utilize problem solving abilities, under pressure.

Ability to manage deliverables with teams in different countries, across different cultures.

Strong ability to interact efficiently with peers and customers are required.

Demonstrated conflict resolution skills combined with strong negotiation ability.

Excellent verbal, written, analytical and communication skills.

Ability to travel, mostly CONUS, and at most average once a month.

Must have or be able to obtain and maintain a TS or TS/SCI clearance, with possible counter-intelligence polygraph.

Core Competencies

Proven track record of excellent team leadership and / or strong personnel management skills.

The desire and ability to work in a fast paced, collaborative environment is essential.

Established, proven documentation methodology.

Strong attention to detail with excellent time management skills.