.

Vice President of Human Resources

Office of the Chief Operating Officer

Exempt, Regular, Full-time

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) is seeking a talented leader with both strategy and operations expertise to serve as Vice President of Human Resources (VP of HR). Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, the VP of HR organizes and manages the University's HR team. As a member of the President's Cabinet, the VP of HR will develop, plan, and implement HR initiatives and strategies that will support high employee engagement and customer service excellence towards UMUC becoming an “employer of choice.”

The VP of HR also works closely with senior leadership to support change management initiatives. He/she will also proactively build collaborative relationships with staff at all levels across the University as well as with key stakeholders in government, the University System of Maryland (USM), and organizations in the greater community. The VP of HR leads human capital management services and compliance within the division's functional areas of talent acquisition, compensation/classification, benefits, human resource information systems (HRIS), human resources business center (HRBC), employee training and development, organizational development (OD), change management, talent management, performance management, and employee and labor relations in a union environment.

Specific responsibilities include:

Partner with senior business leaders to both understand business strategy as well as develop, define, and align HR priorities to support the achievement of business goals;

Provide strategic guidance to the senior leadership of the University;

Develop and sustain productive partnerships with the HR functional area leaders to execute day-to-day HR activities;

Manage delivery of the full-range of operational, service, and project-related activities carried out by the division in support of the University's mission;

Serve senior leadership as a trusted advisor and thought partner;

Refresh the HR strategic plan and continuously ensure alignment with the University's current and future strategic plans;

Drive workforce planning efforts to align with short and long-term business requirements;

Oversee the employee performance management process and cultivate a culture of accountability that recognizes and rewards top performers, as well as counsels and develops all employees;

Build and facilitate an annual process to assess and develop high-potential employees;

Work with leadership to support compensation equity and consistency, and continuously improve the quality of sources that support market studies to help ensure competitiveness;

Administer employee benefit plans and work with third-party vendors to evaluate, benchmark, and continuously improve the quality of offerings - also, in partnership with Finance, negotiate and implement employee benefit contracts;

Implement HR metrics that measure process value, efficiency, and effectiveness;

Leverage best practices, benchmarking, and meaningful emerging trends, both internally and externally, to improve overall quality of service delivery and customer service excellence;

Continuously improve employment branding and engagement survey instruments;

Maintain a working knowledge of relevant regulatory issues, professional and industry substantive codes, as well as federal and state laws and regulations;

Counsel leadership about the impact of long-range initiatives and regulatory actions including their effect on the human capital resources of the University;

Serve as the senior management spokesperson in labor relations and ensure a highly effective and productive employee relations environment;

Manage the HR operational and staff budget;

Other job-related duties as assigned.

Required education & experience: An earned Master's degree or JD from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning, an active PHR or SHRM-CP, and at least 10 years of experience as a senior HR leader including expertise with both strategy and operations; strong history of executing best practices and innovative initiatives that deliver next-level, measurable results; experience working in a data-driven environment; a working knowledge of the compliance, regulatory, legislative, and governing bodies and environment impacting the HR discipline; experience with each of the division's aforementioned functional areas; strategic thinker with gravitas and exemplary interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills; proven track record of collaborative partnerships with internal customers at all levels; and a history of leading teams that deliver customer service excellence. Significant leadership courage is required in this highly visible role as is leading with the highest levels of integrity.

Preferred experience: An active SPHR or SHRM-SCP certification is strongly preferred; an inclusive leadership style that is strong in teamwork; accomplished in the successful development of high performance, customer-centric teams; ability to thrive in a diverse and complex organizational culture; cultural transformation experience; experience with employment brand strategy and the measurement, communication, and change management around employee engagement; superior critical thinking and problem solving skills; hands-on experience in the functional areas within the division; work experience in higher education, Workday, and with recruitment process outsourcing (RPO); as well as experience with driving a HR strategic plan and vision towards becoming an “employer of choice.”

UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare.

