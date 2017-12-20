.

Scholarship Analyst

Office of Financial Aid

Exempt, Regular, Full-Time, Pay Grade 1.3

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Scholarship Analyst in the Office of Financial Aid. UMUC is one of 11 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM). Working adults, military personnel, and other students around the globe are achieving their academic goals through UMUC's innovative educational options, including online instruction, accelerated academic programs, and classroom-based courses taught during the daytime, evenings, and weekends. Currently, more than 42,000 students attend UMUC nationally, and an additional 37,000 students attend UMUC at on site classes in more than 25 countries throughout the world; about 58,000 students are active duty military, veterans, and their families. In 2012, UMUC had over 262,000 online course enrollments.

Reporting to the Assistant Director of Scholarships, the Scholarship Analyst (MHEC) will ensure quality customer service and delivery of student aid to prospective and current students and assure compliance with federal, state and institutional guidelines.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Responsible for the administration of Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) scholarships as well as other assigned UMUC managed scholarships in full compliance with all applicable state and institutional policies

Delivers outstanding customer service to students with scholarship questions

Troubleshoots to resolve problems for students in assigned scholarship programs

Delivers outstanding customer service to colleagues in other UMUC Offices, USM and scholarship donors

Prepares scheduled and term end/year end reports for all assigned MHEC programs (and other assigned programs)

Remains current on all federal, state, and institutional regulations and policies focusing specifically on scholarship programs

Other job-related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Requires BA/BS degree from an accredited institution of higher learning and a minimum of one (1) year of professional experience in higher education, accounting, business, or customer service.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills; demonstrated experience with computerized office systems including but not limited to: Microsoft Office applications such as Excel, PowerPoint, Word

Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks and experience providing customer service in a timely and proficient manner

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Experience with PeopleSoft and Salesforce

Functional experience processing the awarding, billing, and verification rosters through MD Caps

Experience with administering state and institutional scholarships

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.