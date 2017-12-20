.

The Graduate School

Nonexempt, Regular, Full-time, Pay Grade 10

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an Executive Assistant to Support the Information and Technology Systems Department (ITS) in The Graduate School. Under general supervision, this person will provide complex administrative support as needed to staff and departments. This position requires attention to detail.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Work with Department:

Maintain ITS department Intranet

Update the course evaluation spreadsheet for the whole department at the end of each semester

Staff Meetings Schedule monthly staff meetings Prepare and distributes minutes Post minutes in Engage

Serve on The Graduate School (TGS) Data Users group

Update new hire faculty spreadsheet

Coordinate/organize department events Webinars MeetUps (in-person) Advisory Board meetings

Use e-campaign to send out invites/notification on planned events

Set up Webex for the monthly department Virtual Information sessions

Enter the Virtual Information sessions Webex data into UMUC events forms

Send ‘semesterly' updates/reminders to all Program Chairs (PCs)

Pull data for specialized projects

Manage the inventory of office supplies

Maintain the department calendar

Collect and send weekly department updates to the Dean's office

Work Assisting Program Chairs:

Send out course evaluation data to all PCs at the end of each semester 3-term programs 4-term programs Non-credit courses

Schedule calls for adjunct interviews - numbers vary

Honor Society Pull a list of eligible students Send application to eligible students Monitor payment and mail certificates/cords

Surveys Support PCs in creating surveys

Other duties as assigned

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES

This position requires a High School Diploma or GED and three (3) years' experience providing administrative support.

General knowledge of and skill in the practical application of generally accepted office practices and procedures.

Ability to communicate effective both orally and in writing.

Ability to proofread and edit written documents.

Skill in various computer software packages, such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, and presentation programs, Internet, email and calendaring software.

Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions.

Ability to interact effectively with internal and external parties in a courteous and efficient manner.

Ability to plan, organize, prioritize, and execute multiple and continuing assignments with general instructions.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.