White Owl Construction Company involves the design and testing of electronic circuits that use the properties of components such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes and

transistors to achieve a particular functionality.Some examples of high-tech projects that I work on are global positioning systems that can pinpoint a car's location, giant generators that can power entire cities, or the lighting and wiring in buildings.

Our director is seeking to employ the services of an Accounting Clerk to assist with various accounting and administrative tasks. This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door with a well-known and reputable construction company that appreciates their staff and offers special perks! The position is opened for part time/full time

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE ACCOUNTING CLERK:

Prepare daily customer invoices.

Process incoming checks for AR.

Enter check deposits and scan to credit department.

Prepare, scan, label, and distribute documents and invoices.

Director's Personal errands and shopping

Handle incoming daily correspondence, including end of day mail run.

General administrative duties.

Provide backup to accounting team and receptionist as needed.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Accounting Clerk Qualifications

High School Diploma

Prior experience as an Accounting Assistant

MS Office Suite experience, with skills in Excel, Word, and Outlook.

ERP systems knowledge preferred.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.