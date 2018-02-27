Program Specialist II

(Program Support Analyst for Insurance / Contracts), Grade 21

Montgomery County Government

Department of Finance

Rockville, Maryland

Salary Range: $52,684 - $87,107

The Montgomery County Department of Finance, Division of Risk Management provides risk management programs and services to County departments and agencies, including Workers' Compensation, Automobile and General Liability claims processing, training and consulting in occupational safety and health, and consulting services for insurance and risk matters.

This Risk Management Specialist provides management support to the Insurance Section of the Division of Risk Management. Responsibilities include analyzing and evaluating contract scopes of service to recommend insurance requirements and critical terms and conditions for Montgomery County Self Insurance Program (MCSIP) members; and ensuring Certificates of Insurance and endorsements are compliant with requirements.

This position requires the ability to attend meetings or perform work at locations outside the office.

A criminal background and credit history check will be conducted on the selected candidate prior to appointment and will be a significant factor in the hiring decision.

Minimum Qualifications

Experience: Two (2) years of professional experience in an insurance agency, brokerage or underwriting position or contract paralegal.

Education: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's Degree.

Equivalency: An equivalent combination of education and experience may be substituted.

All resume submissions must address the preferred criteria for the position, which are listed in the full advertisement, preferably in a separate section of the resume.

We offer competitive salaries and excellent benefits.

To view the complete job announcement and to apply, please visit our website at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/hr/recruitment/applynow.html

and then click on “Apply Now." Click “Search Jobs" and see the full job description under the “General Professional” Job Category.

Interested candidates must create an account in order to submit a resume.

The requisition number is IRC30456

This Recruitment Closes March 12, 2018

Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the *Helpful Hints when Applying for Jobs* on the Office of Human Resource’s “Apply Now” webpage for important information about the County’s application requirements and process.

EOE. M/F/H