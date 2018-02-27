Position Summary:

The Desktop Support manager is responsible for working with vendors and other CAQH staff to oversee, promote and support the effective use of internal, non-client-facing technology. The Desktop Support Manager reports to the Managing Director of Finance and Administration; the position is full time, exempt.

Specific Responsibilities:

Manage the relationship with, and performance of, CAQH's desktop support vendor (MindShift). Services include help desk support, Office365 administration, network administration, telephony/VoIP and special projects.

Analyze support patterns through reporting and internal customer feedback to continuously improve processes and support.

In coordination with Human Resources and IT Security, process requests for new hires, terminations and changes to systems access.

Provide IT onboarding and training for new hires.

Manage the IT Services budget and inventory, including hardware, software licensing and vendor support contracts.

Coordinate preventive maintenance and replacements for all office hardware (LAN room HVAC, switches, printers, scanners, PCs, conference room A/V, etc.).

Provide training and issue escalation support for CAQH Sharepoint site owners and develop/promote best practices rules for Sharepoint.

Provide training and issue escalation for CAQH CRM system and develop/promote best practices rules for CRM.

Supervisory Responsibility:

None.

Skills:

Effective project management skills.

Advanced working knowledge of common desktop software applications.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively.

Ability to prioritize and manage work to critical project timelines in a fast-paced environment.

Strong organization skills, with an eye for detail, and able to put ideas into a tangible form.

Experience:

5+ years IT desktop customer support desk experience (some supervisory experience helpful, but not required).

2+ years Sharepoint and Salesforce experience.

Willingness to achieve Certified Salesforce Administrator designation required.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field.

WHO WE ARE

Named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2016 and 2017, CAQH, a non-profit alliance, is the leader in creating shared initiatives to streamline the business of healthcare. Through collaboration and innovation, CAQH accelerates the transformation of business processes, delivering value to providers, patients and health plans.

COB Smart® quickly and accurately directs coordination of benefits processes.

EnrollHub® reduces costly paper checks with enrollment for electronic payments and electronic remittance advice.

CAQH ProView® eases the burden of provider data collection, maintenance and distribution.

DirectAssure® increases the accuracy of health plan provider directories.

VeriFideTM streamlines credentialing by consolidating and standardizing primary source verification.

SanctionsTrack® delivers comprehensive, multi-state information on healthcare provider licensure disciplinary actions.

CAQH CORE® maximizes business efficiency and savings by developing and implementing national operating rules.

CAQH Index® benchmarks progress and helps optimize operations by tracking industry adoption of electronic administrative transactions.

WHAT YOU GET

CAQH recognizes that its most important asset is its growing team of smart, creative, collaborative, forward-thinking and passionate professionals – and that a comprehensive employee benefits package is an important factor for them in choosing where to work. CAQH offers competitive compensation along with an extensive benefits package for all full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision coverage, tuition assistance and a 401k. Our location in downtown Washington, DC is metro-accessible, has an onsite fitness center and is centrally located to allow our team to take advantage of professional networking opportunities, cultural offerings and a thriving social scene.