Research Corporation seeks a backup physician for an ongoing national health/nutrition study. Individual will be part of a large medical team. Must have a Doctor of Medicine degree from an accredited institution of medicine, an active license to practice medicine in any of the 50 States or the District of Columbia, and experience in direct patient care. Must have the ability to read, write, and communicate effectively in English. Pay rates are based on base pay and experience. This is an on-call non-exempt position that involves travel across the United States, which may be contiguous or broken into smaller blocks, with a 1-year minimum commitment. Position requires 40 work hours per week during daytime, evening, and weekend hours. To learn more about this position and apply, go to www.westat.com/fieldjobs and enter Job ID 13019BR.

