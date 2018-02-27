The Town is seeking an experienced, innovative leader to join our team as the Director of Public Works. This individual will be responsible for providing vision and leadership in administering the strategic oversight of the Town’s Public Works Department.

Position Description

Under the general direction of the Town Administrator, the Director of Public Works manages and directs all activities and operations involving the Town’s Public Works department, including but not limited to, street maintenance; waste water and drainage issues; infrastructure improvements; development of future facilities and public works projects; management of existing facilities; and administration and oversight of all Public Works staff.

Essential Functions

Plans, organizes, and directs all aspects of department operations and personnel.

Determines work priorities, allocates appropriate resources and ensures work is completed according to schedule and within department standards.

Supervises staff; oversees training and performance evaluation; and establishes performance requirements and personal development targets for Public Works staff.

Inspects the Town’s infrastructure, buildings, facilities and properties and recommends maintenance, construction and replacement projects.

Prepares and makes recommendations of the department’s annual budget; administers the Public Works department budget; and ensures the authorized budgetary and purchasing procedures are properly followed.

Develops long-term departmental plans, goals and objectives focused on achieving the Town’s mission and the Council’s priorities.

Responsible for developing, recommending and implementing a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan as it relates to the Towns Strategic Plan.

Supervises capital improvement projects, reviews specifications and plans; coordinates schedules; and assists in developing bids for projects.

Secures and administers grant programs for DPW projects, programs; and prepares reports and documentation as required.

Responsible for formulating recommendations to the Town Administrator regarding department policies and procedures for the department.

Develops a Public Works operational/procedures manual to determine department priorities and regulations; and ensures departmental activities are documented.

Develops and recommends a storm-water management plan to address problem areas in the town.

Develops a project tracking system to monitor the progress of projects to update the Mayor, Town Council and Town Administrator on the status of Town projects.

Works in partnership with the Police Department to prepare an emergency preparedness plan to address emergency conditions.

Consults with and develops relationships with key utility company officials, State Highway officials, WSSC officials and others agencies to ensure the needs of the Town are adequately addressed.

Prepares regular status and special reports as requested by the Town Administrator and as required by other entities.

Attends Town Council meetings, completes special projects, and makes presentations as requested.

Serves as a Town liaison to community groups on Public Works related projects.

Please submit your letter of interest and resume to Debi Sandlin, Town Administrator at dsandlin@bladensburgmd.gov by March 26, 2018.