Systems Administrator
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Salary
- $80,000-$90,000
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 03, 2018
- Ref
- AD216264
- Function
- Engineer, IT, Systems Administrator
- Industry
- Government Contractor, Military
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
We are seeking an intermediate (Windows) System Administrator with SCCM familiarity and a willingness to learn on the go for one of our government clients. This position will support Server Operations in a mixed blade and legacy environment to sustain 24/7/365 Operations. This opportunity affords long-term potential with a growing woman-owned, SDB corporation headquartered in the DMV.
Salary:
$80,000 - $90,000
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for data transfers between unclassified and classified networks while designing recommendations and support documentation
- Uphold and support CND (CJCSM) information security protocol requests and projects; conduct fault isolation/resolution of network problems
- Assist with maintenance of servers, network services, systems, and all support tiers as necessary
- Manage mixed virtual, (vCenter/ESXi 6) and physical infrastructure and provide troubleshooting
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Position requires Top Secret DOD clearance
- IAT Level II Compliant (proof of current certification required)
- Remedy Ticketing process experience
- 4+ years experience hands on technical work within DOD computing environment
Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
