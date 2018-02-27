Job Summary/Company:

We are seeking an intermediate (Windows) System Administrator with SCCM familiarity and a willingness to learn on the go for one of our government clients. This position will support Server Operations in a mixed blade and legacy environment to sustain 24/7/365 Operations. This opportunity affords long-term potential with a growing woman-owned, SDB corporation headquartered in the DMV.

Salary:

$80,000 - $90,000

Responsibilities:

Responsible for data transfers between unclassified and classified networks while designing recommendations and support documentation

Uphold and support CND (CJCSM) information security protocol requests and projects; conduct fault isolation/resolution of network problems

Assist with maintenance of servers, network services, systems, and all support tiers as necessary

Manage mixed virtual, (vCenter/ESXi 6) and physical infrastructure and provide troubleshooting ​

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Position requires Top Secret DOD clearance

IAT Level II Compliant (proof of current certification required)

Remedy Ticketing process experience

4+ years experience hands on technical work within DOD computing environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



