Systems Administrator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Salary
$80,000-$90,000
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Ref
AD216264
Function
Engineer, IT, Systems Administrator
Industry
Government Contractor, Military
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

We are seeking an intermediate (Windows) System Administrator with SCCM familiarity and a willingness to learn on the go for one of our government clients.  This position will support Server Operations in a mixed blade and legacy environment to sustain 24/7/365 Operations. This opportunity affords long-term potential with a growing woman-owned, SDB corporation headquartered in the DMV.

Salary:

$80,000 - $90,000

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for data transfers between unclassified and classified networks while designing recommendations and support documentation 
  • Uphold and support CND (CJCSM) information security protocol requests and projects; conduct fault isolation/resolution of network problems
  • Assist with maintenance of servers, network services, systems, and all support tiers as necessary 
  • Manage mixed virtual, (vCenter/ESXi 6) and physical infrastructure and provide troubleshooting ​

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Position requires Top Secret DOD clearance
  • IAT Level II Compliant (proof of current certification required)
  • Remedy Ticketing process experience 
  • 4+ years experience hands on technical work within DOD computing environment 

