The Open Source Policy Center (OSPC) is making policy analysis more transparent, trustworthy, and collaborative. We contribute to open-source projects that build cutting-edge economic models and projects that make infrastructure for disseminating those models to policymakers and the public. The OSPC’s first focus is projects that analyze the budgetary and broader economic impact of fiscal policy. The models we contribute to are completely transparent and freely available to researchers across the country. To know more about OSPC, please visit our website at www.ospc.org.

Currently, OSPC is looking to hire a new research assistant with the following qualifications:



Substantial Python experience

Full-stack web development skills (experience with Django is a plus)

Demonstrated enthusiasm for open-source software

Experience with Python scientific computing packages such as NumPy, Pandas, and SciPy is a plus

Interest in public policy is a plus

The OSPC website, PolicyBrain, provides a platform for open-source policy simulation models. It serves as a user-friendly interface to powerful models. We are currently in the middle of revamping PolicyBrain’s architecture and technology stack, and as a research assistant in OSPC you will begin taking on substantial responsibility on day one. You will gain experience building high-quality web applications that orchestrate scalable distributed computing systems. The OSPC team is relatively small, and its web development team is even smaller. Thus, you will have an immediate, tangible impact on the quality and functionality of the website with every single change that you push.

Submit the following to apply:

Resume

Cover letter

Academic transcript (unofficial are acceptable)

A short writing sample (five pages or less)

In your resume or cover letter, include a link to your GitHub page if you would like to share any projects that you have completed in the past or a project that you are working on now (optional).

About AEI

The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) is a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world. The work of its scholars and staff advances ideas rooted in a belief in democracy, free enterprise, American strength and global leadership, solidarity with those at the periphery of our society, and a pluralistic, entrepreneurial culture.

AEI is committed to making the intellectual, moral, and practical case for expanding freedom, increasing individual opportunity, and strengthening the free enterprise system in America and around the world. Its work explores ideas that further these goals, and AEI scholars take part in this pursuit with academic freedom. AEI operates independently of any political party and has no institutional positions. Its scholars’ conclusions are fueled by rigorous, data-driven research and broad-ranging evidence.