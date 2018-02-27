Eastern Research Group, Inc. (www.erg.com), a well-respected consulting firm providing support to a wide range of federal, state, and commercial clients, is seeking a full-time experienced engineer, or similar technical staff, to oversee configuration management efforts at a federal agency client site in the Washington DC area. ERG offers a flexible, casual work place environment and the chance to be part of a dynamic and collaborative atmosphere. The qualified individual must be motivated with the skills to prioritize, perform, and communicate effectively in a fast-paced environment. Configuration management experience is required, for manufactured products or components, engineering design drawings, and/or software systems. Experience using related software (e.g., Configuration Management Professional (CMPRO) or equivalent) is also required. Experience reading and interpreting technical data packages (e.g., engineering drawings, parts lists), conducting process improvement, applying relevant standards (e.g., ISO 9000), participating in configuration control boards, and/or conducting training or audit activities is desired. Must currently hold or be able to obtain a secret-level security clearance.

Specific duties include:

Develop and maintain CM documentation (e.g., CM plans, standard operating procedures for CM processes) of existing CM processes (e.g., processes used to review, approve, document, and catalog changes, or to support CM audits).

Assist with day-to-day execution of configuration management processes (e.g., reviewing and validating change requests/proposals or requests for variations, preparing or reviewing engineering change notices).

Develop and maintain appropriate tools and metrics to monitor configuration management processes and report trends and issues.

Propose corrective actions required to improve processes.

Provide training to internal and/or external stakeholders, as needed, to improve awareness of, and compliance with, configuration management procedures.

Collaborate/communicate effectively with various stakeholders, including engineering and manufacturing departments.

REQUIREMENTS

Ideal candidates must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related technical field.

At least 5 years of relevant technical experience.

Minimum GPA of 3.0.

Knowledge of configuration management principles.

Relevant experience implementing configuration management processes (required) or as a configuration management specialist and/or configuration manager within the manufacturing industry (preferred).

ERG offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including health and dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, educational benefits, FSAs, a generous 401k plan, profit sharing, an EAP, paid vacation and holidays, sick leave, and more. For more information about ERG, please visit www.erg.com. An EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability.

Job ID: NRVWL1211172B11