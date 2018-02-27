Electrical Engineer
- Employer
- Eastern Research Group
- Location
- Washington, D.C. Metro Area
- Salary
- Competitive based on experience
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 03, 2018
- Ref
- NRVWL1212172B11
- Function
- Engineer, Electrical Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering, Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Eastern Research Group, Inc. (www.erg.com), a well-respected consulting firm providing support to a wide range of federal, state, and commercial clients, is seeking a full-time experienced Electrical Engineer to independently execute electrical engineering projects at a federal agency client site in the Washington DC area. ERG offers a flexible, casual work place environment and the chance to be part of a dynamic and collaborative atmosphere. The qualified individual must be motivated with the skills to prioritize, perform, and communicate effectively in a fast-paced environment. Electrical engineering experience is required, such as designing, testing, and/or manufacturing of electrical components/systems within manufactured products. Experience with weapons systems is preferred, but relevant experience in other manufactured products will be considered. Must currently hold or be able to obtain a secret-level security clearance.
Specific duties include:
- Prepare design packages (including electrical design drawings) for electrical components of specialized weapons systems and prototype components, including ordnance fuzing systems, electrical boards, and electrical circuits.
- Conduct technical reviews of electrical components from weapon system design packages, including drawings and specifications.
- Develop and execute prototype testing and associated analyses.
- Manage design process from concept through delivery of completed design package.
- Prepare technical memoranda/reports that summarize information, such as basis of design and/or prototype testing results.
- Collaborate/communicate effectively with other stakeholders internal to, and external to, the design team (e.g., engineering department, manufacturing department).
REQUIREMENTS
Ideal candidates must have:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or related field.
- Minimum GPA of 3.0.
- At least 5 years of relevant electrical engineering experience.
- Knowledge to apply engineering skills towards designing and evaluating electrical ordnance systems.
ERG offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including health and dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, educational benefits, FSAs, a generous 401k plan, profit sharing, an EAP, paid vacation and holidays, sick leave, and more. For more information about ERG, please visit www.erg.com. An EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability.
Job ID: NRVWL1212172B11
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-
New