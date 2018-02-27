Eastern Research Group, Inc. (www.erg.com), a well-respected consulting firm providing support to a wide range of federal, state, and commercial clients, is seeking a full-time experienced Electrical Engineer to independently execute electrical engineering projects at a federal agency client site in the Washington DC area. ERG offers a flexible, casual work place environment and the chance to be part of a dynamic and collaborative atmosphere. The qualified individual must be motivated with the skills to prioritize, perform, and communicate effectively in a fast-paced environment. Electrical engineering experience is required, such as designing, testing, and/or manufacturing of electrical components/systems within manufactured products. Experience with weapons systems is preferred, but relevant experience in other manufactured products will be considered. Must currently hold or be able to obtain a secret-level security clearance.

Specific duties include:

Prepare design packages (including electrical design drawings) for electrical components of specialized weapons systems and prototype components, including ordnance fuzing systems, electrical boards, and electrical circuits.

Conduct technical reviews of electrical components from weapon system design packages, including drawings and specifications.

Develop and execute prototype testing and associated analyses.

Manage design process from concept through delivery of completed design package.

Prepare technical memoranda/reports that summarize information, such as basis of design and/or prototype testing results.

Collaborate/communicate effectively with other stakeholders internal to, and external to, the design team (e.g., engineering department, manufacturing department).

REQUIREMENTS

Ideal candidates must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or related field.

Minimum GPA of 3.0.

At least 5 years of relevant electrical engineering experience.

Knowledge to apply engineering skills towards designing and evaluating electrical ordnance systems.

ERG offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including health and dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, educational benefits, FSAs, a generous 401k plan, profit sharing, an EAP, paid vacation and holidays, sick leave, and more. For more information about ERG, please visit www.erg.com. An EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability.

Job ID: NRVWL1212172B11