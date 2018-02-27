Human Resources Generalist

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Frederick, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Ref
AD216374
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Are you an experienced HR Generalist seeking your next venture in Frederick, MD? If so, we WANT to speak with you! Submit your resume and then please CALL 301-663-0130 to confirm receipt and for immediate consideration between the hours of 8-5 Mon-Fri. We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group! Ensure you call as the second step in the submittal process! 

Responsibilities:

  • Administer employee compensation and benefit programs to include: Working with employees on benefit sign ups and related changes & questions. Assist in timely review of renewal information, analysis and evaluation and recommendations for change, and agency contact with brokers

  • Administration of the recruitment process to include; Place employment advertisements, phone screen qualified candidates and coordinate the selection process with Supervisors and Managers. Create offer letters and new hire packets for new employees, Maintain tracking log for all background checks, leaves of absence and workers’ comp incidents

  • Handle the preparation of information requested or required for HR compliance

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Generalist background, with broad knowledge of employment, benefits, compensation, FMLA , unemployment, recruiting and employment relations
  • Identify legal requirements and government reporting regulations affecting Human Resource function (e.g. OSHA, EEO, ERISA, and Wage and Hour)
  • Well-developed administrative skills, MS Office proficiency and management skills 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

