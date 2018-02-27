Job Summary/Company:

Are you an experienced HR Generalist seeking your next venture in Frederick, MD?

Responsibilities:

Administer employee compensation and benefit programs to include: Working with employees on benefit sign ups and related changes & questions. Assist in timely review of renewal information, analysis and evaluation and recommendations for change, and agency contact with brokers

Administration of the recruitment process to include; Place employment advertisements, phone screen qualified candidates and coordinate the selection process with Supervisors and Managers. Create offer letters and new hire packets for new employees, Maintain tracking log for all background checks, leaves of absence and workers’ comp incidents

Handle the preparation of information requested or required for HR compliance

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Generalist background, with broad knowledge of employment, benefits, compensation, FMLA , unemployment, recruiting and employment relations

Identify legal requirements and government reporting regulations affecting Human Resource function (e.g. OSHA, EEO, ERISA, and Wage and Hour)

Well-developed administrative skills, MS Office proficiency and management skills

