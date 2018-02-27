Reimbursement Analyst

We are seeking a Health Care Reimbursement Analyst to join the Defense Health Agency’s Medical Benefits and Reimbursement Division in Aurora, CO.

Successful candidate will:

  • Provide ad hoc administrative support to the division chief.
  • Work with a variety of management at various governmental levels.
  • Provide financial, contract and administrative analysis, and review portions of projects, including reviewing medical policy and benefits.
  • Review vendor contracts’ compliance with government client’s expectations and legal requirements.
  • Provide quality and timely deliverables to government client.
  • Analyze claims and other data to establish trends and patterns for the development of reimbursement policy.
  • Manage ad-hoc client requests including problem-solving on administrative and operations issues.

Requirements Include:

  • Relevant Bachelor's degree (business, public policy/administration, public health, political science, statistics, health care/hospital administration).
  • Proficiency in MS Office Suite.
  • Task oriented.
  • Ability to write concise and relevant communications meant for distribution to a wide variety of audiences including beneficiaries, Congressional staff, clinicians, and internal stakeholders.
  • Understanding of current trends in health care delivery systems.
  • Creative, innovative thinker and problem-solver.
  • Ability to work in a complex environment where requirements can be ambiguous.
  • Strong communication, interpersonal, and teamwork skills.
  • Solid analytical skills (both qualitative and quantitative).
  • Ability to be flexible and handle multiple tasks.
  • Ability to undergo a background investigation which requires U.S. Citizenship.

Send resume and salary requirements to: employment@axiom-rm.com.

Visit us at www.axiom-rm.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer

