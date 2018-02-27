Reimbursement Analyst
- Employer
- Axiom Resource Management, Inc.
- Location
- Aurora, Colorado
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 03, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Analyst
- Industry
- Consulting
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
We are seeking a Health Care Reimbursement Analyst to join the Defense Health Agency’s Medical Benefits and Reimbursement Division in Aurora, CO.
Successful candidate will:
- Provide ad hoc administrative support to the division chief.
- Work with a variety of management at various governmental levels.
- Provide financial, contract and administrative analysis, and review portions of projects, including reviewing medical policy and benefits.
- Review vendor contracts’ compliance with government client’s expectations and legal requirements.
- Provide quality and timely deliverables to government client.
- Analyze claims and other data to establish trends and patterns for the development of reimbursement policy.
- Manage ad-hoc client requests including problem-solving on administrative and operations issues.
Requirements Include:
- Relevant Bachelor's degree (business, public policy/administration, public health, political science, statistics, health care/hospital administration).
- Proficiency in MS Office Suite.
- Task oriented.
- Ability to write concise and relevant communications meant for distribution to a wide variety of audiences including beneficiaries, Congressional staff, clinicians, and internal stakeholders.
- Understanding of current trends in health care delivery systems.
- Creative, innovative thinker and problem-solver.
- Ability to work in a complex environment where requirements can be ambiguous.
- Strong communication, interpersonal, and teamwork skills.
- Solid analytical skills (both qualitative and quantitative).
- Ability to be flexible and handle multiple tasks.
- Ability to undergo a background investigation which requires U.S. Citizenship.
Send resume and salary requirements to: employment@axiom-rm.com.
Visit us at www.axiom-rm.com.
Follow Us
Facebook. www.facebook.com/AxiomRM
Twitter. www.twitter.com/AxiomRM
LinkedIn. www.linkedin.com/company/axiomrm
Equal Opportunity Employer
Apply for Reimbursement Analyst
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly