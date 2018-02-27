This is a key sales position in a wine importing company based in Northern Virginia. Primary responsibilities will be to provide sales support to our distributor in the DC, MD and VA metro region. This role is responsible for driving volume and profit growth in the assigned markets and to:



• Develop and sell to existing and new accounts within the assigned territory;

• Achieve sales revenue and growth targets for the assigned territory;

• Strong emphasis on opening new accounts while maintaining existing accounts both on and off premises;

• Develop sales plans to identify new sales opportunities;

• Demonstrate consultative sales abilities through successful tastings, needs analysis and follow through;

• Conduct wait staff training seminars, wine dinners and in-store tastings as needed;

• Recommend, create/design wine lists and wine by the glass programs utilizing full knowledge of portfolio;

• Call and/or personally visit accounts to meet or exceed customer expectations







Requirements:

• Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

• Excellent communication skills; in person, on the phone and via e-mail

• Highly organized, goal oriented, motivated, able to work independently and as a team member.

• 1-3 years sales experience with industry related wine sales, Fine Dining, Sales or Beverage Industries a plus

• Comprehensive understanding of wine to include regions/varietals a plus

• Maintains professional demeanor; demonstrates integrity and confidentiality.





We Offer:

A competitive salary based on qualifications (range $40K+) along with good benefits which include paid vacation, 100% dental coverage, health insurance contribution and 401K participation after 1 year of service.