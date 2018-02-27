Senior Associate, Quantitative Analysis–Market Risk- Capital One Services, LLC in McLean, VA. Mult pos avail: Apply math & stat methods to collect, org, interpret & summarize data in the course of the implementation or validation of quant models to value and assist w/ risk measurement on a wide arrange of bus data, as well as calculating regulatory and econ capital. Requires a Master’s Degree or foreign equiv in Stats/Econ/OpsRsrch/Math/Sci/or rel quant field. Must pass company’s assessment. To apply, visit www.capitalone.com/careers, then search keyword “Senior Associate, Quantitative Analysis – Market Risk” or requisition ID R41072.