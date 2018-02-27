Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 03, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is actively recruiting for an Executive Assistant to join the team at a non-profit focused on sustainability. This EA will join a team of other Executive Assistants supporting the C-suite leadership and senior management of the organization. Collaboration, diplomacy, the ability to juggle and share priorities, and a great attitude are essential to succeeding in this role. This is a temp-to-hire opportunity perfect for a candidate whose logistical coordination and ability to anticipate needs is well honed. This position is available immediately.
Responsibilities Include:
- Calendar management for assigned executives/managers
- Coordinating domestic and international travel to include ticketing, visas, and expense reporting
- Assisting with research and assembly of presentations
- Fielding all email correspondence to ensure follow up
- Providing project and programmatic support
Qualifications Include:
- Bachelor's degree
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Discretion and ability to handle confidential materials
- Ability to self-start and problem-solve
- Team player and can-do attitude
For consideration, please send your resume to:
Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Executive Assistant - Sustainability
