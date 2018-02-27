The Ford Agency is actively recruiting for an Executive Assistant to join the team at a non-profit focused on sustainability. This EA will join a team of other Executive Assistants supporting the C-suite leadership and senior management of the organization. Collaboration, diplomacy, the ability to juggle and share priorities, and a great attitude are essential to succeeding in this role. This is a temp-to-hire opportunity perfect for a candidate whose logistical coordination and ability to anticipate needs is well honed. This position is available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

Calendar management for assigned executives/managers

Coordinating domestic and international travel to include ticketing, visas, and expense reporting

Assisting with research and assembly of presentations

Fielding all email correspondence to ensure follow up

Providing project and programmatic support

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor's degree

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Discretion and ability to handle confidential materials

Ability to self-start and problem-solve

Team player and can-do attitude

For consideration, please send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: Executive Assistant - Sustainability

The Ford Agency, Inc.

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 608

Washington, DC 20036

EOE