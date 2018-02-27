Ford Agency

Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is actively recruiting for an Executive Assistant to join the team at a non-profit focused on sustainability. This EA will join a team of other Executive Assistants supporting the C-suite  leadership and senior management of the organization. Collaboration, diplomacy, the ability to juggle and share priorities, and a great attitude are essential to succeeding in this role. This is a temp-to-hire opportunity perfect for a candidate whose logistical coordination and ability to anticipate needs is well honed.  This position is available immediately.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Calendar management for assigned executives/managers
  • Coordinating domestic and international travel to include ticketing, visas, and expense reporting
  • Assisting with research and assembly of presentations
  • Fielding all email correspondence to ensure follow up
  • Providing project and programmatic support

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Discretion and ability to handle confidential materials
  • Ability to self-start and problem-solve
  • Team player and can-do attitude

 

For consideration, please send your resume to:

Email:  tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Executive Assistant - Sustainability

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, DC 20036
EOE

