Consultant- Entry Level

Employer
Centre Law and Consulting
Location
Tysons Corner, Virginia
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Function
Consultant and Strategist, Other
Industry
Consulting
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Centre Law & Consulting seeks an entry-level consultant. The right individual will focus their time providing daily support to senior consultants on preparation of GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule proposals, attending client meetings, analyzing client pricing structures, doing market research and other aspects of federal contracts consulting.  The ideal candidate requires minimal direction, is well organized, is articulate both verbally and in writing, and enjoys strategic thinking and consulting.  We can help you grow professionally through our own training program.  We mentor our employees to become writers, speakers and trainers if they desire.   If you have initiative you will be rewarded both financially and professionally.  

About Centre Law & Consulting: 

Centre Law and Consulting provides integrated GSA Schedules consulting, legal services and training to federal contracting clients. If you like working directly with clients and being part of a great team, then we'd like to hear from you. Centre offers a great benefits package. Excellent opportunity for career growth.

Requirements:

  • BS/BA degree required (preferably in business)
  • Strong verbal and writing skills including the ability to follow up with potential clients and write blogs
  • A focus on customer satisfaction with the ability to build client relationships;
  • Strong organizational skills and the ability to multi-task with minimal direction;
  • Ability to produce deliverables free of errors, attention to detail a must; 
  • An in-depth knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Additional Information:

  • Some federal contracting experience a plus.
  • Knowledge of GSA Schedules contracting a plus.
  • Salary negotiable according to years of experience (based on entry level only). 

Interested candidates should send their resume, including contact information to resumes@centrelawgroup.com with the subject line "Consultant-Entry Level". Please note this is a Junior Entry Level position. Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirements listed above.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Consultant- Entry Level

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this