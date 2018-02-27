Centre Law & Consulting seeks an entry-level consultant. The right individual will focus their time providing daily support to senior consultants on preparation of GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule proposals, attending client meetings, analyzing client pricing structures, doing market research and other aspects of federal contracts consulting. The ideal candidate requires minimal direction, is well organized, is articulate both verbally and in writing, and enjoys strategic thinking and consulting. We can help you grow professionally through our own training program. We mentor our employees to become writers, speakers and trainers if they desire. If you have initiative you will be rewarded both financially and professionally.

About Centre Law & Consulting:

Centre Law and Consulting provides integrated GSA Schedules consulting, legal services and training to federal contracting clients. If you like working directly with clients and being part of a great team, then we'd like to hear from you. Centre offers a great benefits package. Excellent opportunity for career growth.

Requirements:

BS/BA degree required (preferably in business)

Strong verbal and writing skills including the ability to follow up with potential clients and write blogs

A focus on customer satisfaction with the ability to build client relationships;

Strong organizational skills and the ability to multi-task with minimal direction;

Ability to produce deliverables free of errors, attention to detail a must;

An in-depth knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Additional Information:

Some federal contracting experience a plus.

Knowledge of GSA Schedules contracting a plus.

Salary negotiable according to years of experience (based on entry level only).

Interested candidates should send their resume, including contact information to resumes@centrelawgroup.com with the subject line "Consultant-Entry Level". Please note this is a Junior Entry Level position. Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirements listed above.