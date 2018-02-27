The Manager of Attorney Talent is the first contact for people initiatives for the Litigation and Intellectual Property (IP) Practice Groups in the Americas and is responsible for understanding and assisting those populations. The Manager oversees various aspects of on-the-job attorney development strategies, including, but not limited to, staffing initiatives, retention initiatives, feedback and review systems, mentoring systems, counseling and transitions, and onboarding and offboarding of attorneys in the Litigation and IP Practice Groups in the Americas. The Manager will report into and work with the Director of Attorney Talent – Americas and will coordinate with the Global People and Professional Development teams to ensure consistency among the various Practice Groups in the Americas and Globally. The Manager will interact and provide additional support to the Partner in charge of Practice Group Administration, Practice Group Leaders (PGLs), Practice Area Leaders (PALs), and the Global Practice Group Managers. In addition, he or she will work closely and interact regularly with other members of the People team. This position will not have any direct reports.



This position can be located the New York, NY or Washington, D.C. office

JOB DESCRIPTION



Manage the feedback and review (Pathways) processes for associates and counsel.

Work with and coach partners, counsel, and associates on the skills to actively participate inthe feedback and review process.

Manage the career counseling program for associates and counsel, including openplacement of the firm’s lawyers with opportunities, both internally and externally, and theattorney outplacement programs.

Support partners in resource planning and in building high performing, diverse teams.

Assist with staffing solutions for associates and counsel to ensure appropriate legal andprofessional skill development.

Review utilization to ensure associates within the Practice Groups are fully utilized and flagpotential issues for the Director of Attorney Talent, Practice Group Administration, and thePALs as applicable

With the Associate Recruitment Department, manage the on-boarding process for newattorneys in – focusing on lateral integration.

Manage the mentoring program.

Manage the exit process and conduct exit interviews of all attorneys and report on resultsand trends to the Director of Attorney Talent – Americas.

Assist with the year-end compensation process.

Work with People team, the PALs, and the Office Managing Partners to plan events tomaintain and build morale and increase associate engagement and satisfaction.

Collaborate with the People team and members of other Business Services departments tosuggest initiatives designed to enhance the day-to-day work environment of our attorneys.

All members of the firm are encouraged to participate in our Global Citizenship program.

Other duties as assigned.



QUALIFICATIONS



Five (5)+ years of progressively responsible experience in the area of attorney professionaldevelopment, preferably in a large law firm environment or professional servicesenvironment is required; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred.

Computer proficient with knowledge and understanding of various database systemsincluding Microsoft Office Suite programs.

Ability to learn, utilize, and implement specialized attorney development-related technologicaldatabases in order to streamline the attorney development process.

Exceptional interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills. Ability to communicatewith diplomacy, provide information, and maintain effective relationships with a diverse groupof attorneys, staff, and outside contacts.

Exhibits a high degree of initiative, critical-thinking skills, and the ability to workindependently.

Demonstrates a high level of confidentiality, diplomacy, and excellent judgment in navigatingsensitive issues.

A motivated and motivational leader who can engage his/her team in the pursuit of thehighest level of work and productivity.

Ability to lead as well as serve as a team member of cross-department initiatives.

Excellent critical thinking, problem solving and decision making skills.

Demonstrated ability to drive innovation and change while enhancing employee productivityand work ethic.

Collegial and consensus-building, with a high degree of emotional intelligence.

Well organized and sufficiently methodical such that others can easily follow.

Analytical and intellectually curious, and motivated to seek out answers and solutions.

Ability to find unique solutions to both simple and complex problems.

Proactive and self-directed.

Demonstrates resilience after debate and the ability to project a united front with firmmanagement.



HOURS



Core hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Must be flexible to work additionalhours.



This job description sets forth the authorities and responsibilities of this position and may bechanged from time to time as shall be determined.



Hogan Lovells is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration foremployment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, age, national origin, disability,sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, protectedveteran status, or other factors protected by law.