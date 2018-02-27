Data Processing Clerk
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a well know financial organization and we are currently recruiting for Data Entry/Lock Box Specialists. Ideal candidates will have a strong data entry background and some exposure to the banking industry. Are you a thorough, detail oriented, highly motivated professional who is looking for their next opportunity? Are you someone who functions well in a high-volume environment where the accuracy of your job is vastly important? If this sounds like you and you are ready for the next amazing opportunity, then don’t miss out – apply today. Please reach out to us electronically or at 301-326-2525.
Responsibilities:
- Sorting and batching invoices and checks in preparation for scanning
- Verifying data such as names, addresses, invoice numbers etc.
- Performs moderately complex key-entry work into a CRT or PC
- Uses experience and system knowledge to ensure data integrity
- Assists with training of less senior staff
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Basic understanding of data analysis
- 1+ years of data entry experience
- Proficient with ten key data entry
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
