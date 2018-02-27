Data Processing Clerk

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Columbia, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Ref
AD216316
Function
Administrative, Other
Industry
Financial Services and Banking, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a well know financial organization and we are currently recruiting for Data Entry/Lock Box Specialists.  Ideal candidates will have a strong data entry background and some exposure to the banking industry.  Are you a thorough, detail oriented, highly motivated professional who is looking for their next opportunity?  Are you someone who functions well in a high-volume environment where the accuracy of your job is vastly important?  If this sounds like you and you are ready for the next amazing opportunity, then don’t miss out – apply today.  Please reach out to us electronically or at 301-326-2525. 

Responsibilities:

  • Sorting and batching invoices and checks in preparation for scanning
  • Verifying data such as names, addresses, invoice numbers etc.
  • Performs moderately complex key-entry work into a CRT or PC
  • Uses experience and system knowledge to ensure data integrity
  • Assists with training of less senior staff

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Basic understanding of data analysis
  • 1+ years of data entry experience
  • Proficient with ten key data entry

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

