JOB DESCRIPTION

Deliver projects according to the defined project management methodologies in place.

Deliver assigned projects on time and on budget.

Planning and delivering solutions to enhance the Hogan Lovells information, technical, and service platform.

Act as the key project contact for the many internal and external customers within Hogan Lovells.

Work closely with other IT resources, business stakeholders, and Project Managers across the support functions to ensure effective resource planning.

The project manager will be responsible for maintaining frequent and direct communication with stakeholders, developing scope and estimates, monitoring and controlling projects, and resolving impediments effectively and efficiently.

Responsible for providing project management services and expertise within our Information Technology Project Management team. Lead project teams in implementing the solutions through the entire life cycle.

QUALIFICATIONS

REQUIRED SKILLS

Ability to present ideas in a variety of ways depending upon audience and aim.

Ability to attain a good overall technical understanding of a solution.

Able to generate fresh ideas regarding use of IT in business areas where it is not being used.

Results oriented and able to drive things forward regardless of personal interest in the task.

Good attention to detail.

Ability to motivate and maintain team interest.

Prepared to challenge ideas within a group in a constructive way.

Ability to work effectively in a rapidly changing environment with aggressive project deadlines.

Flexible and able to adapt to changes or set backs on a project.

A strong understanding of software delivery life cycle, including project initiation, mobilizing resources in a matrix environment, business stakeholder engagement, requirements analysis, transition to service delivery, etc.

High-level understanding of technical architecture and infrastructure.

Ability to communicate clearly and efficiently to both team members and clients, verbally and in writing.