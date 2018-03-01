IT Project Manager
- Employer
- Hogan Lovells
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 05, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Manage multiple, ongoing, and interrelated projects to achieve business goals. Coordinate and prioritize resources across business and technology areas. Organize and manage scope, timeline from project inception to completion.
-
Responsible for providing project management services and expertise within our Information Technology Project Management team. Lead project teams in implementing the solutions through the entire life cycle.
-
The project manager will be responsible for maintaining frequent and direct communication with stakeholders, developing scope and estimates, monitoring and controlling projects, and resolving impediments effectively and efficiently.
-
Work closely with other IT resources, business stakeholders, and Project Managers across the support functions to ensure effective resource planning.
-
Act as the key project contact for the many internal and external customers within Hogan Lovells.
-
Planning and delivering solutions to enhance the Hogan Lovells information, technical, and service platform.
-
Deliver assigned projects on time and on budget.
-
Deliver projects according to the defined project management methodologies in place.
-
Other duties as assigned.
-
All members of the firm are encouraged to participate in our Global Citizenship program.
QUALIFICATIONS
REQUIRED SKILLS
-
Ability to present ideas in a variety of ways depending upon audience and aim.
-
Ability to attain a good overall technical understanding of a solution.
-
Able to generate fresh ideas regarding use of IT in business areas where it is not being used.
-
Results oriented and able to drive things forward regardless of personal interest in the task.
-
Good attention to detail.
-
Ability to motivate and maintain team interest.
-
Prepared to challenge ideas within a group in a constructive way.
-
Ability to work effectively in a rapidly changing environment with aggressive project deadlines.
-
Flexible and able to adapt to changes or set backs on a project.
-
A strong understanding of software delivery life cycle, including project initiation, mobilizing resources in a matrix environment, business stakeholder engagement, requirements analysis, transition to service delivery, etc.
-
High-level understanding of technical architecture and infrastructure.
-
Ability to communicate clearly and efficiently to both team members and clients, verbally and in writing.
-
Microsoft Project, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel skills.
EDUCATION, CERTIFICATIONS AND/OR EXPERIENCE
-
Seven (7)+ years of full end-to-end IT project management and delivery experience.
-
Experience working in a law firm environment, or alternately a similar professional services culture is preferred.
-
Experience with requirements gathering, analysis and mapping to technical solutions
-
Experience with risk and issue management.
-
Experience with contract negotiations is preferred.
-
Experience with project budgeting and working effectively within project budgets.
-
Experience managing change throughout the lifecycle of a project.
-
Experience creating and managing communication strategies.
-
Experience with the coordination of user testing.
-
Experience with large consulting firms preferred.
-
Commercial consulting / client facing experience.
-
Certification in Prince2 and/or PMP is preferred.
-
College degree preferred.
HOURS
Core schedule is Monday through Friday; core hours may vary (eight (8) hour workday) with flexibility for additional hours as required.
This job description sets forth the authorities and responsibilities of this position and may be changed from time to time as shall be determined.
Hogan Lovells is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, protected veteran status, or other factors protected by law.
