Senior Grants and Contracts Specialist

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Silver Spring, Maryland
Salary
$70,000-$80,000
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Ref
AD216137
Function
Other
Industry
Government Contractor, Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group is partnered with a leading healthcare research institute to hire a Sr Grants and Contracts Specialist.  Reporting to the Lead GCS, the SR GCS will serve a critical role to work independently with grants, contracts, and clinical trial agreements from a variety of sponsors and funding agencies. This is an excellent opportunity to grow within the organization while making an important impact in medical research/health improvement throughout the world. Be a part of the team and be rewarded with team events, merit increases, tuition reimbursements, and more!

Responsibilities:

  • Pre-award functions include:
    • Provide official review, approval, and on-time submission of the proposal
    • Ensure accuracy and compliance with program announcement, organizational and federal regulations
    • Coordinate timeline for proposal submissions and submit final approved proposal to funding agency or sponsor
  • Post-award functions include:
    • Award analysis and account set-up, and guidance over how federal sub-awards are issued, along with other award related agreements (e.g., consulting agreements, service agreements, or the Business Associate Agreement)
    • Coordinate with other department members to ensure the award terms and conditions are met from award acceptance through close-out

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • Bachelor’s degree in related field
  • Willingness to achieve credentialing as Certified Research Administrator (CRA) within three years of employment
  • 3- 4 years of progressive Grants or Contracts experience related to biomedical research, and/or healthcare/medical programs and services
  • Working Knowledge: NIH Grants Policy Statement, OMB Circulars A-110, A-122 and A-133, FAR and DFAR

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

