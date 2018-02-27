Job Summary/Company:

NOT REMOTE-If you are seeking an opportunity to provide expert medical coding/medical billing support in a fast paced environment in Frederick, MD, you will want to call for next steps! Excellent flexible hours are available! Work a full time shift as early as 6am-2pm (paid lunch) after training and enjoy your afternoons! All shifts available will still end your day no later than 5pm! Does your resume include medical coding certification? If the answer is YES, do submit your resume and PLEASE call to discuss your experience and job search. 301-663-0130. We WANT to speak with you. The office is open to receive your call from 8-5 Mon-Fri. We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group! Ensure you call as the second step in the submittal process!

Responsibilities:

Become a part of a growing office in Frederick, MD! This position is in a non-clinical office setting.

Qualified medical coding/billing experts needed to analyze, identify and assign CPT and ICD-10 codes on all medical billable services.

Professional demeanor while enjoying casual dress in an office environment.

Qualifications/Background profile:

Recent, relevant, previous medical coding experience OR coding knowledge/certification

Excellent attention to detail with strong interpersonal skills

Strong time management skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!