Director Cardiopulmonary Services

Hospital located in Washington Metropolitan Region (MD/DC/VA) seeking an experienced Director to head their Cardiopulmonary Program.

Responsible for the day to day operations of Cardiopulmonary Services to include clinical and technical functions and resources within the department.

Responsible for planning, defining, and developing Respiratory Care’s scope of Practice, including; planning, development, and implementation of new services.

Ensures staff is competent to provide treatment, and operate devices and equipment within specified parameters. Schedules and assists with cardiopulmonary procedures. Responsible for the Inspection and testing of respiratory therapy equipment to ensure it is functioning safely and efficiently.

RRT with minimum of 5 years’ clinical experience and management experience.

Interested candidates may submit a resume with cover letter to