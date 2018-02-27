Inside Sales Representative (ISR)

Employer
Ekahau
Location
Reston, Virginia
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Apr 03, 2018
Function
Sales
Industry
Technology and Software
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary of Position

Ekahau is continuing to grow, and we are hiring an Inside Sale Representative (ISR) to support our Americas Sales Team. The ISR will be involved in all aspects of the sales process, which means being responsible for everything from prospecting, helping close deals, and following up on support contract renewals. The ISR will also follow up on sales leads in order to route qualified opportunities to the appropriate sales rep for further development.  Our ideal candidate for this role will have a strong phone presence, experience working with Salesforce.com, the ability to multi-task, manage time effectively and prioritize daily tasks as well as be results oriented, versatile, and motivated to drive and grow the business. It is imperative to have excellent verbal and written communication skills that enable you to quickly build relationships and garner attention on the phone or via email.

Essential Job Functions:

  • Lead qualification and pipeline creation by following-up on leads and cold calling prospective customers
  • Route qualified leads to appropriate salesperson or reseller
  • Identify and contact existing customers in order to renew their support agreements and find potential upsell opportunities
  • Generate and provide customer quotes for renewal opportunities
  • Accurately document activities and manage data in Salesforce.com
  • Support sales by understanding customer needs and requirements and helping to expand our reach within the region

Qualifications, Requirements, & Skills:

  • 2 or 4 year college degree preferred
  • 2+ years Insides Sales, customer service or marketing experience
  • Must have working knowledge of tools such as Salesforce.com or similar CRM & Microsoft Office Suite
  • Impeccable verbal and written communication skills that give you the ability to quickly build relationships and garner attention on the phone or via email 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Inside Sales Representative (ISR)

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this