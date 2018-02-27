Summary of Position

Ekahau is continuing to grow, and we are hiring an Inside Sale Representative (ISR) to support our Americas Sales Team. The ISR will be involved in all aspects of the sales process, which means being responsible for everything from prospecting, helping close deals, and following up on support contract renewals. The ISR will also follow up on sales leads in order to route qualified opportunities to the appropriate sales rep for further development. Our ideal candidate for this role will have a strong phone presence, experience working with Salesforce.com, the ability to multi-task, manage time effectively and prioritize daily tasks as well as be results oriented, versatile, and motivated to drive and grow the business. It is imperative to have excellent verbal and written communication skills that enable you to quickly build relationships and garner attention on the phone or via email.

Essential Job Functions :

Lead qualification and pipeline creation by following-up on leads and cold calling prospective customers

Route qualified leads to appropriate salesperson or reseller

Identify and contact existing customers in order to renew their support agreements and find potential upsell opportunities

Generate and provide customer quotes for renewal opportunities

Accurately document activities and manage data in Salesforce.com

Support sales by understanding customer needs and requirements and helping to expand our reach within the region

Qualifications, Requirements, & Skills: