Sentara Medical Group is seeking a Clinical Certified or Registered Medical Assistant to work full-time at our Wesleyan University Clinic and our Thoroughgood Family Practice. The hours are 10am-6:30pm. Careerconnection

Perform patient care and administrative/clerical related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluations, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - License

Required: Cert Medical Assistant, Reg Medical Asst

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting or one year experience as an EMT, Paramedic, and/or Corpsman preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred, plus experience with electronic medical records. Certified Medical Assistant or Registered Medical Assistant required. Existing Medical Assistants hired prior to 12/1/14 may obtain the Cert MA or Reg MA certification or obtain the Assessment Based Recognition Order Entry (ABR-OE) prior to 6/30/15. BLS required within 90 days of hire.