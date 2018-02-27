Education and certification as an LPN or Bachelors Level Degree in Health and Human Services or Social Work required.

Working in a home-based office capacity (equipment provided).

Averaging about 3-4 days per week out in the field.

Travel distance for cases and visits within a 60-80 mile radius.

Mandatory training for one week in Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Minimum 1 year long term care experience.

Minimum 1 year Medicaid experience.

Optima Health Community Care is seeking a full-time Care Coordinator (non-Registered Nurse role) to conduct face to face assessments with our valued members and coordinate their care as a part of our DMAS contract. This region consists of Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Waynesboro region of Virginia.This essential position requires:This is a full-time, benefited position.

Performs a variety of casework duties and provides case management services to patients, families, and designated caregivers. Must develop, participate and monitor multidisciplinary collaboration of services to patients where appropriate. Assist adult patients and their families with personal and environmental difficulties associated with medical condition up to and including at time of terminal illnesses.

Associate's Level Degree - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE OR

Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: Long Term Care - 1 year, Medicaid - 1 year

Preferred: Health Plan Product Support - 1 year

