MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT

Sentara Healthcare
South Boston, VA
Feb 27, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
Specialty Trades
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Performs general maintenance as directed and as necessary on all aspects of building structure and systems to include floors, walls, ceilings, lighting HVAC, transportation systems, mechanical electrical, plumbing and other items.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Facility Maintenance - 1 year

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: Refrig Trans and Recov Typ-I, Refrig Trans and Recov Typ-II, Refrig Trans and Recov Uni Tec

Refrigerant Recovery certification Type I and Type II preferred or Universal preferred.

