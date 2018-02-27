MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs general maintenance as directed and as necessary on all aspects of building structure and systems to include floors, walls, ceilings, lighting HVAC, transportation systems, mechanical electrical, plumbing and other items.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Facility Maintenance - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: Refrig Trans and Recov Typ-I, Refrig Trans and Recov Typ-II, Refrig Trans and Recov Uni Tec
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Refrigerant Recovery certification Type I and Type II preferred or Universal preferred.