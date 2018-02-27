ENDOSCOPY TECHNICIAN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description: Assists with the patient care in the Endoscopy Department. Is familiar with gastrointestinal and pulmonary diseases and assists during endoscopic procedures. Responsible for the preparation, maintenance and cleaning of equipment and supplies. Functions under the direction and supervision of a licensed nurse.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - 2 years

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Basic Life Support (BLS) within 3 months of hire. Completion of CNA or Nursing Care Partner program or previous SPD experience required. May substitute similar training from military or vocational training progra

