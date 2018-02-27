Assists with the patient care in the Endoscopy Department. Is familiar with gastrointestinal and pulmonary diseases and assists during endoscopic procedures. Responsible for the preparation, maintenance and cleaning of equipment and supplies. Functions under the direction and supervision of a licensed nurse.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - 2 years

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Basic Life Support (BLS) within 3 months of hire. Completion of CNA or Nursing Care Partner program or previous SPD experience required. May substitute similar training from military or vocational training progra