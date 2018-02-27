ENDOSCOPY TECHNICIAN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Assists with the patient care in the Endoscopy Department. Is familiar with gastrointestinal and pulmonary diseases and assists during endoscopic procedures. Responsible for the preparation, maintenance and cleaning of equipment and supplies. Functions under the direction and supervision of a licensed nurse.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Related - 2 years
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Basic Life Support (BLS) within 3 months of hire. Completion of CNA or Nursing Care Partner program or previous SPD experience required. May substitute similar training from military or vocational training progra
