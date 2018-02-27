Assesses, plans, develops, implements, and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to facilitate appropriate and timely patient placement and/or transfer. Coordinates and communicates capacity management plan to nursing units, leadership team, and physicians. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards of care as required by patient populations.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience

Required: Acute Care - Previous experience, Nursing - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BSN preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. Proficient with healthcare system's computer programs. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.