BEDFLOW COORDINATOR

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara is seeking an RN to work full time EVENING SHIFT as Bedflow Coordinator. Position is located in Norfolk, VA at the Fort Norfolk Plaza. BSN and previous experience preferred.

Assesses, plans, develops, implements, and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to facilitate appropriate and timely patient placement and/or transfer. Coordinates and communicates capacity management plan to nursing units, leadership team, and physicians. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards of care as required by patient populations.

Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience
Required: Acute Care - Previous experience, Nursing - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
BSN preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. Proficient with healthcare system's computer programs. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

