RADIOLOGY TECH (REG)
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group is seeking Radiology Tech to work full time day shift in busy orthopedic department located at the Outpatient Care Center on Pantops in Charlottesville.
Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must be registered within 90 days of hire. Licensed Rad Tech required for staff employed in Virginia.
Conducts general diagnostic radiological imaging studies of patients, within scope of demonstrated competency under the direction of a qualified physician, to include: positioning of patient for demonstration of correct anatomy/pathology, operation of radiation producing equipment, operation of the electronic Radiology systems and preparation of patient room/equipment/medications.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support
Preferred: State Radiology Tech Licens
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must be registered within 90 days of hire. Licensed Rad Tech required for staff employed in Virginia.