RADIOLOGY TECH (REG)

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group is seeking Radiology Tech to work full time day shift in busy orthopedic department located at the Outpatient Care Center on Pantops in Charlottesville.

Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must be registered within 90 days of hire. Licensed Rad Tech required for staff employed in Virginia.

Conducts general diagnostic radiological imaging studies of patients, within scope of demonstrated competency under the direction of a qualified physician, to include: positioning of patient for demonstration of correct anatomy/pathology, operation of radiation producing equipment, operation of the electronic Radiology systems and preparation of patient room/equipment/medications.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: State Radiology Tech Licens

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
