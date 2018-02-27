Conducts general diagnostic radiological imaging studies of patients, within scope of demonstrated competency under the direction of a qualified physician, to include: positioning of patient for demonstration of correct anatomy/pathology, operation of radiation producing equipment, operation of the electronic Radiology systems and preparation of patient room/equipment/medications.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: State Radiology Tech Licens

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must be registered within 90 days of hire. Licensed Rad Tech required for staff employed in Virginia.