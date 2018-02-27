CENTRAL STERILE SUPPLY TECHNICIAN 1
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Central Sterile Supply Technician on EVENING SHIFT (2ND SHIFT).
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Central Sterile Supply Technician on EVENING SHIFT (2ND SHIFT).
Responsible for receiving, decontamination, sterilizing, storing, and distributing all instruments handled by Sterile Processing. Assembles and disassembles case carts.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below