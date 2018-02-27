CENTRAL STERILE SUPPLY TECHNICIAN 1

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Central Sterile Supply Technician on EVENING SHIFT (2ND SHIFT).

Responsible for receiving, decontamination, sterilizing, storing, and distributing all instruments handled by Sterile Processing. Assembles and disassembles case carts.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

