Performs scheduling, registration, insurance verification, charging, medical records preparation and receptionist functions in an accurate manner to assure timely delivery of patient services in a multi-disciplinary environment.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Medical Terminology.