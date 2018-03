You need to sign in or create an account to save

Performs scheduling, registration, insurance verification, charging, medical records preparation and receptionist functions in an accurate manner to assure timely delivery of patient services in a multi-disciplinary environment.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Medical Terminology.