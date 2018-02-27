TRANSPLANT SUPPORT COORD
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs scheduling, registration, insurance verification, charging, medical records preparation and receptionist functions in an accurate manner to assure timely delivery of patient services in a multi-disciplinary environment.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Medical Terminology.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New