SR NETWORK ENGINEER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Feb 27, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Engineer, IT, Network Administrator
Industry
Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: The senior network engineer, under general supervision, oversees the purchase, installation and support of network communications, including LAN/WAN systems. Works on complex problems where analysis of situation requires in-depth evaluation of various factors. Provides work leadership training to lower level network engineers. Provides project management leadership for technical network design and installations. Requires expert knowledge of of LAN/WAN systems, networks and applications.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Five to seven years of experience that includes network design, operation support, hands-on implementation, and configuration of routers, switches, firewalls, and other network equipment. Appropriate proficiency/certification/training in applicable discipline, as appropriate (ie. CCNP, CCDE)

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this