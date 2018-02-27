SR NETWORK ENGINEER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Engineer, IT, Network Administrator
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: The senior network engineer, under general supervision, oversees the purchase, installation and support of network communications, including LAN/WAN systems. Works on complex problems where analysis of situation requires in-depth evaluation of various factors. Provides work leadership training to lower level network engineers. Provides project management leadership for technical network design and installations. Requires expert knowledge of of LAN/WAN systems, networks and applications.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: Related - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Five to seven years of experience that includes network design, operation support, hands-on implementation, and configuration of routers, switches, firewalls, and other network equipment. Appropriate proficiency/certification/training in applicable discipline, as appropriate (ie. CCNP, CCDE)