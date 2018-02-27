The senior network engineer, under general supervision, oversees the purchase, installation and support of network communications, including LAN/WAN systems. Works on complex problems where analysis of situation requires in-depth evaluation of various factors. Provides work leadership training to lower level network engineers. Provides project management leadership for technical network design and installations. Requires expert knowledge of of LAN/WAN systems, networks and applications.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Five to seven years of experience that includes network design, operation support, hands-on implementation, and configuration of routers, switches, firewalls, and other network equipment. Appropriate proficiency/certification/training in applicable discipline, as appropriate (ie. CCNP, CCDE)