Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

You must be a current SBA career/conditional competitive service employee.

You must successfully complete a background investigation.

You may be required to serve a one-year supervisory probationary period.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoGS-13: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level which demonstrates the ability working independently and includes all of the following: applying knowledge of federal procurement laws, regulations, policies, and procedures when recruiting, training, educating or developing businesses interested in doing business with the government or prime contractors (e.g. Supplier Training, Supplier Development); and working with government entities and prime contractors to support the accomplishment of their business goals (e.g. Needs Assessment, Requirements Development, Assessment of Business Capabilities, Acquisition Planning); and promoting an organization's programs and services through outreach and marketing; and linking and matching the needs of organizations (government organizations or prime/sub-contractors) to the capabilities of businesses (e.g. Market Research, Supplier Selection, Networking Sessions)Additional information on the qualification requirements is outlined in the OPM Qualifications Standards Handbook of General Schedule Positions. It is available for your review on OPM's Qualifications web site.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.TIME-IN-GRADE: If you are a current career or career-conditional federal employee applying for promotion under Merit Promotion you must have completed a minimum of 52 weeks in positions at the next level lower than the position being filledSelective Placement Factors: This position requires a special qualification that has been determined to be essential to perform the duties and will be used as a screen out element. Those who do not provide evidence they possess the following selective factor(s) will be rated not qualified.In accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2016 you must have successfully completed ALL of the mandatory training course requirements to obtain a Level I Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting (or successor certification) or the equivalent Department of Defense certification. You MUST submit your qualifying certification with this application or you will be rated ineligible for consideration.ORYou must agree to complete the training program required to obtain Level I FAC-C certification, as a current or future employee of the SBA, by the date that is one calendar year after the date you are appointed as a Business Opportunity Specialist (you will be required to sign a training agreement if selected).

Education may not be substituted for experience for this position.



APPLICANTS PLEASE NOTE: Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement.) Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Verify School accreditation. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. *** If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. *** For further information, click on: Foreign Education.

SUITABILITY, CLEARANCE & REQUIREMENTS: A background investigation may be required for all new hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.



CTAP/ICTAP APPLICANTS: If you are applying for a special selection priority under SBA's Career Transition Assistance Plan (open to surplus SBA employees only) or the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (open to surplus and displaced Federal employees), you must submit proof of eligibility. Information about CTAP and ICTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at: CTAP/ICTAP.Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. For additional information visit www.sss.gov.



Consistent with work requirements and current SBA Policy, and all applicable provisions of the collective bargaining agreement with AFGE the SBA offers employees opportunities to perform work at an alternative location (e.g. home).



OTHER EVALUATIONS: The Small Business Administration is committed to building a high-performing, 21st century workforce that possesses the following core attributes: cultural astuteness, technological proficiency, articulate, strong writing capabilities, superior conflict resolution skills, and exceptional presentation skills. Candidates should be prepared as they may be further evaluated on these attributes throughout the application and selection process.

Applicants meeting basic eligibility requirements will be further evaluated based on the information provided in the Occupational Questionnaire. To preview this questionnaire, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10150098. You will be rated based on your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The occupational questions relate to the following Competencies required to do the work of this position:



