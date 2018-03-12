Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

A Testing Designated Position, under the AF Civilian Drug Testing Program

Must have or be able to obtain a TOP SECRET/SCI Security clearance

Must file an Executive Personnel Financial Disclosure Report

Selected candidate will be subject to a two-year probationary period

Active Duty Military Members must indicate retirement eligibility

MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS

MANDATORY EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS (ECQs

ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE.

ECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE

ECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN

ECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN

ECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:The following will be used to help rate and rank eligible candidates:1. Regardless of governmental agency or department, a career broadening assignment complementary of this position is highly desirable(Examples: Plans & Programs, Inspector General, Finance, etc.).2. Mix of experience at the following: Major Command (MAJCOM), Combatant Command (COCOM) Service Component, Office of the Secretaryof Defense (OSD), Joint Staff, Headquarters Air Force (HAF), other Federal agency or equivalent academic/industry experience.3. Completion of Senior Developmental Education and/or equivalent executive development such as Leadership in a Democratic Society, SeniorExecutive Fellows, National Security Management, Leadership Assessment & Feedback Seminar, Executive Business Management, and/or twoequivalent-level executive courses from other colleges,universities,or agencies.4. An advance degree in engineering, architecture or other related field is highly desirable.5. A registration as a professional engineer or architect is highly desirable.A supplemental statement that separately addresses each of the Technical Qualifications; including specific examples of your experience, education and accomplishments that directly relate to the technical qualifications must be submitted. The following mandatory qualification requirements are essential for successful performance in the position:1. Authoritative knowledge and experience in planning, programming, budgeting, and portfolio management associated with diverse andcomplex funding requirements.2. Policy development and program execution for engineering, environment policy, sustainment, repair and construction of facilities andinfrastructure.3. Environmental planning, compliance, restoration, cleanup and natural resources conservation.): The ECQs describe the leadership skills needed to succeed in the Senior Executive Service (SES); they also reinforce the concept of an "SES corporate culture."Please refer to the ECQ format (below). (ECQs are NOT REQUIRED of current or former Career SES Members; please provide a copy of your SF-50 showing SES status.)This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.. This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.. This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.. This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.

Education Requirement:

A professional engineering degree from an accredited institution is required. To be acceptable, the curriculum must: (1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.-or-A combination of education and experience as required by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Acceptable combinations of education and experience can be found at: http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/all-professional-engineering-positions-0800/.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications will be evaluated against the foregoing qualification requirements. Failure to meet any one of the mandatory technical or executive core qualification standards will eliminate a candidate from further consideration. A screening panel will evaluate the candidates for this position composed of a diverse mix of senior executives selected for organizational and/or functional backgrounds relevant to this position. The panel members will individually review each of the applications in terms of the qualifications criteria contained in this announcement. The qualifications stated are the minimum requirements of the position to be Qualified, a rating schedule will be applied by a screening panel to determine which candidates are considered to be Best Qualified. Then, they will meet to discuss each application, and reach a consensus decision as to the best qualified, qualified or not qualified candidates. The panel will interview all of the best-qualified candidates based upon consistently applied criteria. The panel will then make a recommendation of those best-qualified candidates who should be referred to the selecting official, in priority order. Final selection of a candidate is contingent upon the Air Force Executive Resources Board, Secretary of the Air Force and the Office of Personnel Management approval.