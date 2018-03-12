Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Suitable adjudication of background/security investigation is required.

A probationary/trial period may be required.

This position is telework eligible.

A supervisory probationary period may be required.

This is an essential continuity of operations position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes , relocation will be offered to current NCUA employees; relocation expenses are authorized in accordance with NCUA relocation policies.Applicants must meet the following requirements:You must meet the following United States Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) Individual Occupational qualification requirements for the advertised position. OPM's prescribed Group Coverage Qualification Standard for Financial Analysis series positions can be found at: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1100/financial-analysis-series-1160/ Additionally, you must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade level in federal service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled.To qualify at thelevel, you must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to thelevel in federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors).for this position is defined as experience in all of the following areas:1. Managing or auditing a diverse portfolio with different types of consumer, real estate and/or commercial loan types;2. Performing or evaluating analysis to identify emerging credit related risks including preparation and/or review of summary reports; and3. Developing guidance and training to enhance credit risk mitigation.Applicants must meet the qualifications for this position by the closing date of this announcement.

In addition to specialized experience, you must meet the OPM established Individual Occupational Requirement for this position which states that you must possess either the education listed below or the type of experience listed below in order to qualify for the position.



Individual Occupational Requirements:



Education

Undergraduate and Graduate Education: Major study -- finance, business administration, economics, accounting, insurance, engineering, mathematics, banking and credit, law, real estate operations, statistics, or other fields related to the position, such as agriculture, agricultural economics, farm, livestock or ranch management, or rural sociology.



OR



Experience

Specialized Experience: Experience such as performing financial analysis and evaluation work requiring a comprehensive knowledge of (1) corporate finance and any specialized fields of finance required such as public finance, securities, international finance, money and securities markets, investments, and banking, and (2) the financial and management structure, operations, and practices of corporate and other organizations.

SALARY: Pay will be set using NCUA's Compensation policy. The salary range shown is NCUA's Local Pay Rate (LPR) which includes a locality rate of 39.87% for the Alexandria, VA geographical area. The 2018 locality rates, by location, can be found on the NCUA Careers webpage under the NCUA CU Pay Structure.



SELECTIVE SERVICE: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. You may register or check status of your registration by visiting the Selective Service website at: http://www.sss.gov/.



This position is not in the bargaining unit.



NCUA IS A COMPETITIVE SERVICE FEDERAL AGENCY.



NCUAuses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

First, your application package will be reviewed for completeness (resume, completed assessment questionnaire, and supporting documentation). You will not be considered if you fail to submit all the required documents as outlined in this vacancy announcement.



Second, if you have a complete application package, your RESUME will be reviewed to determine if you meet the basic qualifications and specialized experience requirements (see "Qualification and Evaluations" section). You must provide specific details in your resume as to how your experience meets the specialized experience.



Third, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the assessment questions. The numerical rating you receive is based on your responses to the questions. If upon review it is determined that your resume and supporting documentation do not support your responses to the questions, your numerical rating may be adjusted and you may be excluded from consideration for this position.

If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, your application will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration. To preview the application questionnaire, please click here:https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10145094 . Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas: Technical competence

Supervisory

Oral communication

Writing