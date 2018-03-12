Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Suitable adjudication of background/security investigation is required.

A probationary/trial period may be required.

This position is telework eligible.

A supervisory probationary period may be required.

This is an essential continuity of operations position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes , relocation will be offered to current NCUA employees; relocation expenses are authorized in accordance with NCUA relocation policies.Applicants must meet the following requirements:You must meet the following United States Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) Individual Occupational qualification requirements for the advertised position. OPM's prescribed Group Coverage Qualification Standard for Financial Analysis series positions can be found at: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1100/financial-analysis-series-1160/ Additionally, you must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade level in federal service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled.To qualify at thelevel, you must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to thelevel in federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors).for this position is defined as experience in all of the following areas:1. Managing or auditing a diverse portfolio with different types of consumer, real estate and/or commercial loan types;2. Performing or evaluating analysis to identify emerging credit related risks including preparation and/or review of summary reports; and3. Developing guidance and training to enhance credit risk mitigation.You must meet the qualifications for this position by the closing date of this announcement.

In addition to specialized experience, you must meet the OPM established Individual Occupational Requirement for this position which states that you must possess either the education listed below or the type of experience listed below in order to qualify for the position.



Individual Occupational Requirements:



Education

Undergraduate and Graduate Education: Major study -- finance, business administration, economics, accounting, insurance, engineering, mathematics, banking and credit, law, real estate operations, statistics, or other fields related to the position, such as agriculture, agricultural economics, farm, livestock or ranch management, or rural sociology.



OR



Experience

Specialized Experience: Experience such as performing financial analysis and evaluation work requiring a comprehensive knowledge of (1) corporate finance and any specialized fields of finance required such as public finance, securities, international finance, money and securities markets, investments, and banking, and (2) the financial and management structure, operations, and practices of corporate and other organizations.

SALARY: Pay will be set using NCUA's Compensation policy. The salary range shown is NCUA's Local Pay Rate (LPR) which includes a locality rate of 39.87% for the Alexandria, Virginia geographical area. The 2018 locality rates, by location, can be found on the NCUA Careers webpage under the NCUA CU Pay Structure.



SELECTIVE SERVICE: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. You may register or check status of your registration by visiting the Selective Service website at: http://www.sss.gov/.



This position is not in the bargaining unit.



NCUA IS A COMPETITIVE SERVICE AGENCY.



NCUA uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

For Category Rating: Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Qualified candidates will be assigned to a quality category. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position.

Your application package will be reviewed for completeness (resume, completed assessment questionnaire, and supporting documentation). You will not be considered if you fail to submit all the required documents as outlined in this vacancy announcement. If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories:



Best Qualified - Applicants possessing experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position.

Well Qualified - Applicants possessing experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position.

Qualified - Applicants possessing experience that meets the minimum qualifications of the position.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Technical competence

Supervisory

Oral communication

Writing



Application of Veterans' Preference: The Category Rating process does not add veterans' preference points but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category (except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the CU-09 level or higher.)