Occasional travel - This position requires up to 5% travel.

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Suitable adjudication of background/security investigation is required.

A supervisory probationary period may be required.

This position is telework eligible.

Financial disclosure is required.

and

or

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes relocation expenses are authorized in accordance with NCUA policies. Read this announcement carefully for relocation language.You must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade level in federal service. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled.To qualify at thelevel, you must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the CU/GS-14 level in federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors).for the CU-15 level of this position is defined as experience in all of the following areas:1. Serving as a formal supervisor to staff;2. Providing advice or guidance on laws, policies, or regulations that govern financial institutions.To qualify at thelevel, you must have one full year of specialized experience equivalent to the CU/GS-13 level in federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors).for the CU-14 level of this position is defined as experience inof the following areas:1. Developing recommendations related to financial institutions for senior management,2. Evaluating Credit Union operations.You must meet the qualifications for this position by the closing date of this announcement.

Education is not required for this position nor may it be used to qualify.

NOTE: Relocation expenses are authorized in accordance with NCUA policies. If this position is not made permanent or the incumbent opts out of the permanent option, the selectee will be placed in a position comparable to what he/she previously held, at the same grade and in the same geographic location with relocation expenses paid in accordance with NCUA policy.



If you are selected for this position at the CU-13 or CU-14 level, you may be non-competitively promoted to the next level through CU-15, provided that you have fulfilled the necessary qualification requirements including any applicable certification processes. Promotion is not automatic and is conditional on demonstrated ability to perform the higher grade level duties, a current written performance appraisal rating of "fully successful" or better, fulfillment of the necessary qualification requirements, and sufficient work at the higher grade level position.



SALARY: Pay will be set using NCUA's Compensation policy. The salary range shown is NCUA's Local Pay Rate (LPR) which includes a locality rate of 39.87% for the geographical area. The 2018 locality rates, by location, can be found on the NCUA Careers webpage under the NCUA CU Pay Structure.



Relocation expenses are authorized in accordance with NCUA relocation policies.



SELECTIVE SERVICE: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. You may register or check status of your registration by visiting the Selective Service website at: http://www.sss.gov/.



This position is not in the bargaining unit.



NCUA IS A COMPETITIVE SERVICE FEDERAL AGENCY.



NCUAuses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

First, your application package will be reviewed for completeness (resume, completed assessment questionnaire, and supporting documentation). You will not be considered if you fail to submit all the required documents as outlined in this vacancy announcement.



Second, if you have a complete application package, your RESUME will be reviewed to determine if you meet the basic qualifications and specialized experience requirements (see "Qualification and Evaluations" section). You must provide specific details in your resume as to how your experience meets the specialized experience.



Third, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the assessment questions. The numerical rating you receive is based on your responses to the questions. If upon review it is determined that your resume and supporting documentation do not support your responses to the questions, your numerical rating may be adjusted and you may be excluded from consideration for this position.

If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, your application will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration. To preview the application questionnaire, please click here:https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10138272 . Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas: Technical credibility

Supervisory

Oral Communication

Writing